Autopsies support police findings in Kelso shootings

Autopsies in the May 15 shooting deaths at the Kelso AM/PM seem to bolster police conclusions about the suspected murder/suicide.

Brittany Thuney's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and her manner of death was homicide, according to the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office. Scott Belenski's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide.

The coroner's office declined to release further details Tuesday because the case remains under investigation.

Kelso police last week said the shooting took place at two locations, beginning with reports of gunfire and a vehicle collision in the 1800 block of Bloyd Street at about 8:15 p.m.

Witnesses said both involved vehicles left the scene, and police became aware of a second shooting outside the AM/PM in the 1700 block of Allen Street.

Police say they believe Belenski drove into the AM/PM parking lot moments after Thuney arrived there, parked next to Thuney’s vehicle, got out and fired a pistol several times at Thuney while she was still in the driver’s seat. Thuney, 31, was unable to escape and died from her wounds. Belenski, 60, then walked back to his vehicle, drove to the other side of the parking lot and shot himself, according to police.