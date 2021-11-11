Author of Weyerhaeuser true crime novel visits Castle Rock on Nov. 20

CASTLE ROCK — About six years after the Weyerhaeuser Timber Company completed its first plant in Longview, the company’s 9-year-old heir was kidnapped and held for ransom in 1935 Tacoma.

The kidnapping rocked Western Washington, and the nation, and inspired Emmy-award winning television producer Bryan Johnston’s latest novel, published in September.

“Deep in the Woods: The 1935 Kidnapping of Nine-Year-Old George Weyerhaeuser, Heir to America’s Mightiest Timber Dynasty” tells the story of the broad-daylight abduction that spun a media-circus, statewide manhunt, psychic sightings and an edge-of-your seat trial.

+2 Longview inspires Spokane writer to publish squirrel bridge children's book When Donna Howard stumbled upon 2018’s Squirrel Fest, the lifelong reader could see the inspiration for her first children’s book dangling ove…

Locals can learn more about the legendary tale at a book signing with Johnston at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Vaults Books & Brews in Castle Rock, where Johnston said he will read excerpts from the 336-page book, and answer questions about the caper he studied for four years. Johnston said he combed through roughly 2,500 FBI documents and more than 200 newspaper articles, then interviewed a now 94-year-old George Weyerhaeuser to learn about the case that spanned The New York Times front page.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The native Seattleite said even locals familiar with the legend will enjoy the twists and turns of his book.