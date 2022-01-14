Author, inspired by Castle Rock Library, donates prize money to keep facility open

CASTLE ROCK — When Liz Kellebrew won an award for a poem about her grandfather's ancestral stories, the former Castle Rock resident thought of donating the proceeds to the small-town library she visited as a child.

"It inspired me to write in the first place," Kellebrew said.

Kellebrew is on a long list of donors trying to keep the currently unfunded library open and books in people's hands. As of the end of 2021, $23,612 had been collected through the Friends of the Library, according to Castle Rock Treasurer Carie Cuttonaro, after propositions to pass a tax levy to operate the facility have failed at the ballot box for about three years.

Helping

Kellebrew donated her $200 prize after winning a University of Louisville award in 2021 for her poem "A Music of Ribs," she said.

Kellebrew said she was homeschooled in Castle Rock, and moved out of the area in her 20s. Today, the 41-year-old said she lives on Bainbridge Island, but still thinks about the summer reading programs she joined and The Boxcar Children books she devoured at the Castle Rock Library.

"I couldn't even tell you the number of books I read there," she said.

Today, the library runs solely on donations and volunteers with reduced hours. The facility has depleted its savings since a library levy was last collected in 2018, said Vicki Selander, who retired in 2020 as the director to remove her pay and benefits from the library’s budget.

How to help Online: charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/save-the-castle-rock-wa-library Mail check or cash: Friends of the Castle Rock Library, P.O. Box 865, Castle Rock, WA.

Selander continues to volunteer at the facility for free, but said the library currently is closed through Jan. 31 to protect volunteers and patrons from a spike in local COVID-19 cases.

Kellebrew isn't the only one helping out. Castle Rock resident Jim LeMonds raised money for the library, among other organizations, when he and friend Bob Horness embarked on a 71-mile mountain bike ride to celebrate turning 71 years old in summer 2021. The Friends of the Library started a GoFundMe campaign in 2020. Selandar said people call the library, or stop by the facility, just to make sure they know how to help.

Levy misses

In the 2021 General Election, results were about 2 percentage points shy of the 60% threshold needed for these types of excess levies to pass. The levy also barley missed reaching the threshold in the 2019 and 2020 General Elections.

Kellebrew said she hopes a solution is found to save the library, which inspired the writer who will publish her first book in September. The poetry book "Water Signs" is about Kellebrew's daily ferry commutes and the marine life and nature she passes, she said, and will be released through the Portland-based publisher Unsolicited Press.

Keeping the Castle Rock Library open ensures people who cannot afford books can still access reading materials, Kellebrew said, and could possibly generate more professional writers from her hometown.

"Libraries are so vital to bring education to the community," she said. "It's a great equalizer."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.