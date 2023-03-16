VANCOUVER — Internationally bestselling author David Baldacci is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 21st fundraiser, the Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction on Oct. 17 at the Hilton Vancouver.
Baldacci is the author of 48 novels, all of which have been bestsellers, and several have been adapted for film and television, according to organizers. His novels — such as “Absolute Power,” “The Camel Club” and “Zero Day” — have been published in over 45 languages and in more than 80 countries, with 150 million copies sold worldwide, the foundation reports. Baldacci has also published seven novels for younger readers.
The event will include a silent auction, dinner, author presentation and VIP reception. Proceeds help the foundation support services and programs at Fort Vancouver Regional Library locations, which includes a branch in Woodland.
