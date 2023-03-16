Baldacci is the author of 48 novels, all of which have been bestsellers, and several have been adapted for film and television, according to organizers. His novels — such as “Absolute Power,” “The Camel Club” and “Zero Day” — have been published in over 45 languages and in more than 80 countries, with 150 million copies sold worldwide, the foundation reports. Baldacci has also published seven novels for younger readers.