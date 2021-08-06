 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 6, 1945: 44 seconds over Hiroshima
0 comments
alert top story

Aug. 6, 1945: 44 seconds over Hiroshima

Aug. 6 marks the 76th anniversary of the bomb and the end of World War II

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Japan Hiroshima Anniversary QA

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 1945, file photo, Col. Paul W. Tibbets, standing, pilot of the B-29 Enola Gay which dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, western Japan, describes the flight during a news conference at Strategic Air Force headquarters on Guam, one day after the atomic bombing. At 8:15 a.m., the U.S. B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped the 4-ton “Little Boy” uranium bomb from a height of 9,600 meters (31,500 feet) on the city center, targeting the Aioi Bridge. (AP Photo/Max Desfor, File)

 Max Desfor

Just twenty-one days after a successful, top-secret atomic bomb test in New Mexico shook Tucson seismograph instruments with force, a 9,700-pound uranium nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan on Aug. 6, 1945, effectively ending the war.

It was a Monday, the night humid and breezy at the U.S. Army Air Force base on the Pacific Island of Tinian. A pale crescent moon backlit the horizon and cotton-ball clouds filled the Pacific night sky.

At 0245 dark time, Dimples Eight-Two was cleared for takeoff. The pilot, U.S. Army Col. Paul Tibbets, used the entire two-mile runway for the over-loaded B-29 to power up. He could see Tinian Island's jagged coral edge with white caps lapping up as six wheels lifted off the airstrip at 155 mph.

Six hours later he was 6 miles above Hiroshima, at 30,700 feet, flying 330 mph. In Hiroshima, it was 8:15 a.m. when the 9,700-pound "Little Boy" tumbled out of the bomb-bay doors.

Just 44.4 seconds after the drop, the bomb exploded with atom-splitting wrath. The arresting flash dimmed the shimmering morning sun as a bright, florid cloud fumed upward above the smudge of a dying city.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 5 square miles had been laid waste. The blinding glare of the bomb blast was equal to the intensity of 10 suns. The inner temperature was calculated at one hundred million degrees Fahrenheit.

The shock wave took nearly a minute to sluice over the bomber at the speed of sound, approximately 9 miles from the explosion. And there it was, the monstrous, plum-tinted mushroom cloud rising to 45,000 feet. It boiled up into the heavens alive, clawing for air.

Before dropping the bomb, Truman believed that the Japanese military government should have one last chance to avoid the incredible power of the bomb. The President issued a global ultimatum: "Surrender unconditionally or face prompt and utter destruction." The Imperial Japanese Military government ignored the demand and chose to fight on. Three days later, a 21-kiloton plutonium bomb, known as "Fat Man," was dropped on Nagasaki.

"It was my decision," President Truman told Col. Tibbets in the Oval Office, following his decisive mission. "You didn't have a choice. I'm the guy that sent you to do it!"

To the end of his 92-year life, Paul Warfield Tibbets Jr. considered the presidential order to drop the bomb on Hiroshima a legitimate and justified means of concluding World War II.

In that moment, our world changed forever.

Award-winning columnist Jerry Wilkerson, who lives in SaddleBrooke, is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen and was a Chicago CBS radio and Chicago Daily News correspondent. Email: franchise@att.net

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News