Aug. 6, 1945: 44 seconds over Hiroshima

The shock wave took nearly a minute to sluice over the bomber at the speed of sound, approximately 9 miles from the explosion. And there it was, the monstrous, plum-tinted mushroom cloud rising to 45,000 feet. It boiled up into the heavens alive, clawing for air.

Before dropping the bomb, Truman believed that the Japanese military government should have one last chance to avoid the incredible power of the bomb. The President issued a global ultimatum: "Surrender unconditionally or face prompt and utter destruction." The Imperial Japanese Military government ignored the demand and chose to fight on. Three days later, a 21-kiloton plutonium bomb, known as "Fat Man," was dropped on Nagasaki.

"It was my decision," President Truman told Col. Tibbets in the Oval Office, following his decisive mission. "You didn't have a choice. I'm the guy that sent you to do it!"

To the end of his 92-year life, Paul Warfield Tibbets Jr. considered the presidential order to drop the bomb on Hiroshima a legitimate and justified means of concluding World War II.

In that moment, our world changed forever.

Award-winning columnist Jerry Wilkerson, who lives in SaddleBrooke, is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen and was a Chicago CBS radio and Chicago Daily News correspondent. Email: franchise@att.net

