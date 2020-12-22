Aug. 29, 2020: WSP investigation finds DOC followed procedure in Munger's killing

This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020.
An investigation by the Washington State Patrol released Friday found no evidence that prison staff played a role in the death of an inmate at Airway Heights Corrections Center, or that the victim or his cellmate, the accused killer, had tried to warn staff about a possible conflict.
The report is the result of an independent investigation into the events that led to the beating death of convicted child rapist Robert Munger at the Spokane County prison.
Its conclusions directly challenge claims by the accused cellmate, Shane Goldsby, that he tried at least twice to alert prison staff about the risks of sharing a cell with Munger because Goldsby is the brother of one of Munger’s victims.
The report also clarified that the deadly assault occurred in a day room where about 30 other inmates were present, not in the prison cell shared by Munger and Goldsby.
Prison authorities said that Munger, a 70-year-old Kelso man convicted in Cowlitz County last year of child rape and other charges, was beaten by Goldsby on the day that Goldsby arrived at Munger’s cell, June 2. Munger died three days later at an area hospital.
Both men are originally from Longview.
Goldsby was charged with Munger’s murder and is currently held in the Intensive Management Unit at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, Wash. pending his trial.
Munger himself had only been at Airway Heights for about three months. He was sentenced in December at the Cowlitz County Jail to a minimum of 43 years in prison, and arrived at Airway Heights, a minimal-to-medium security prison, in March.
WSP’s investigation, which began Aug. 7, made the following key findings Friday:
- At the time of their cell assignment, DOC staff were not aware of any connection between Goldsby and one of Munger’s victims until after the assault.
- There is no evidence to suggest corrections staff arranged for Munger and Goldsby to share a cell because of knowledge of the identity of Goldsby’s sister.
- There was no evidence that Goldsby or Munger tried to make staff aware of the risks posed by Goldsby’s connection to Munger’s crimes.
- There was no evidence that screening staff should have known about the two men’s conflict because Munger wasn’t mentioned in Goldsby’s case file. A review of Goldsby’s information when he arrived at Airway Heights wouldn’t have turned up any connection to Munger, the report said.
However, DOC staff did find mention of Goldsby in Munger’s file in reviewing the June 2 assault.
Reached by phone Friday, Goldsby’s mother Cindy Elliott disputed the WSP investigation and said she is seeking any help she can to fight for her son, including from attorneys interested in looking at the case. She said she doesn’t know “who set (Goldsby) up.”
But “of course they’re going to cover up for their own asses, and they’re lying,” Elliott said of the WSP investigation results. “Whether my son talked about (Munger) in prison or not, they knew … what they were moving him into and what they were doing.”
Elliott said that while she doesn’t condone Goldsby’s actions, she said he never should have been in that cell block to begin with.
“No, my son did not need to take the bait, but put any human being in his shoes,” Elliott said. “Related or not, what would you do to a man (like Munger)? … My son did not deliberately kill him. He just was trying to shut him up.”
Elliott added that as her son’s “only voice on the outside,” she anticipates facing retaliation herself for advocating for Goldsby.
Goldsby admitted to the killing in an interview with Spokane news station KHQ last month, but told reporters that he felt “set up” because the chances of him being assigned to share a cell with Munger were so low.
Goldsby told reporters that he tried to keep his composure but was pushed over the edge that day when Munger gave him details of his crimes. Goldsby also claimed he told a corrections officer that he needed a new cellmate and tried to communicate with staff again by using a warning button in his cell.
According to WSP’s report, detectives “were not aware of an attempt to notify staff of cellmate concerns by either Goldsby or Munger.”
The buttons in Goldsby’s and other inmate cells only work during lockdowns, so there was no way to determine if he pushed it, WSP found. Regardless, Goldsby would have been free at the time to leave his cell and contact prison staff directly, an officer said.
An inmate overheard a conversation after Goldsby was taken to his cell, but that inmate said the discussion was normal and “like they were buddies,” according to the WSP investigation.
The inmate “said he overheard talk of Goldsby’s mother ... between Munger and Goldsby. (The inmate) said he was surprised they appeared to know each other, and told (an officer) that in all his time in the prison he had never seen inmates housed together that knew each other. (The inmate) stated he didn’t think there were any problems between the two because there was no indication,” according to the investigation.
According to the investigation, that inmate also told investigators that he and other inmates had seen Goldsby’s statements to news media and knew Goldsby’s claims to be untrue.
After the assault, Goldsby repeatedly told prison staff that he meant to kill Munger and would try again or find someone to do it for him if Munger survived, according to the WSP report and the Department of Correction’s own Incident Review Report. According to the WSP report, he didn’t mention a desire or request to move to a different cell.
DOC staff also found handwritten notes in the cell after the assault, apparently written by Goldsby, that indicated Goldsby had “no idea” about Munger’s crimes prior to being celled with him, according to the WSP investigation. According to those notes, Goldsby “wrote that he made the wrong choice and he accepted all charges.” The notes made no mention of attempts to notify staff about his concerns over Munger, according to WSP.
The report also establishes a timeline of the events leading up to the two men sharing a cell:
On May 22, Goldsby was approved to transfer to Airway Heights. He arrived at the prison on June 2 at about 9:36 a.m.
He completed a screening process, and at about 9:57 he was taken to his cell, where he met Munger.
At 12:38, while in the day room with about 30 other inmates, Goldsby ran up behind Munger and struck him in the head, according to the WSP report. Munger fell and struck his head on a steel table seat.
Goldsby stood over him and punched him in the head about 14 times before repeatedly stomping and kicking his head. After about 18 seconds, prison staff arrived, Goldsby stopped his assault and officers and nurses began treating Munger.
First responders took over at 12:59, and Munger was taken from the prison wing at 1:14. He was declared dead on June 5 at 10:24 p.m.
“While the Patrol’s independent investigation found the department properly followed all procedures in place to protect our incarcerated population, this is an unfortunate and complicated incident and we are always reviewing procedures to identify areas for improvement,” DOC Secretary Stephen Sinclair said in a prepared statement.