At least one injured in Wednesday Vine Street car accident
At least one injured in Wednesday Vine Street car accident

At least one adult was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a two-car accident near Vine Street and South Fourth Avenue in Kelso. 

Kelso police responded to the accident shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the dispatch log. A blue Ford Ranger with two adults and two children hit a parked car, the log says. 

One adult had an "obvious" broken leg, according to the log, and one child sustained a collarbone injury. The nature of the child's injuries were unclear, and it was not clear in the dispatch log whether anyone else what injured. 

Police took the victims to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and towed the vehicle, according to the log. 

Further details were unavailable.

