At LCC, COVID-19 showed the benefits of digital and the need for tradition

“As a system ... maybe we need to advocate now that we see the need for more internet capability, particularly in the rural communities,” Bailey said.

Hidden changes

While there will be some permanent changes to campus after the pandemic passes, most will be away from student view, administrators said.

More staff members might be allowed to work remotely, Sprague said, though the positions would be in departments that don’t interact with students on a day-to-day basis, such as HR or finance.

That comes with its own new set of challenges, she said, like a different kind of HR support to prevent burnout. She’s been sending out information about establishing boundaries and taking breaks from looking at the screen, she said.

“We can so easily get sucked in. I’m just going to check that one email, then you have 50 emails you want to respond to because they’re there,” Sprague said.

Hirning said she’s seen how the strengthened collaboration between departments created by the pandemic will help students in the long run.