As return-to-class timelines fluctuate, students feel the whiplash

“It’s a huge relief for her to feel like she has teachers she can talk to that understand and know if she calls them and says ‘I pressed this button and this happened’ they say, ‘oh, do this.’ They can talk her through it,” Carman said.

However, both students are missing social interaction.

Rem is “going miss his teacher and classmates” and CeCe’s youth group is on hold.

“She’s super bummed there’s no way to do it right now,” Carman said. “For her she was looking at it as she was having fun doing things and nobody was getting sick. She feels like she’s getting punished because other people are getting sick somewhere else.”

Carman said she thinks schools should stay open, because there are such low levels of transmission in schools and with winter weather, cases are “going to uptick because that’s what happens. This is a virus and its doing what viruses do.”

“It would be one thing if there were 135 cases in school and all because of one teacher or kid, then I’d be concerned,” Carman said. “But if we have a couple of cases and it was all linked to different things and nobody else came down with it ... listen, it’s here, it’s going to stay here no matter how many times we lock down, no matter how many activities we cancel.”