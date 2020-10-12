'As normal as possible': Pumpkin patches open with COVID safety rules

Red and yellow leaves drifted in the breeze and children’s giggles sounded from a pile of nearby haystacks as Brianna Portillo searched Thursday for the perfect pumpkin for peeling a design into.
“We usually cut and carve, but this year we actually will try to peel them,” Portillo said during a short break from her hunt.
Within minutes the 29-year-old Longview resident stumbled upon a small yet plump squash with a thick stem to function as a handle. She picked up the pumpkin and turned to consult with her friend, Meggen Jones.
“He’s cute! He’s a perfect little one,” Jones exclaimed before Portillo added the gourd to three others in their wheelbarrow.
The women said their trip to R & B Pleasant Hill Farms in Kelso gave them an opportunity to “have fun again,” despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If not for the face masks they wore on the crisp autumn day, the festive outing could have happened any other year.
Becky Neuschwander, who owns the patch with her husband, said that’s exactly the aim of the farm this year.
“That’s how we are advertising online: Come feel normal. Walk around outside, enjoy the pond and just breathe the fresh air,” Neuschwander said.
Although the pandemic has canceled or modified many traditional autumn activities, Cowlitz County’s pumpkin patches remain open for business. And squash farmers say they happily welcome visitors looking for the perfect pumpkin to carve or respite from life in the time of coronavirus.
“It’s a fun outing. You get to come and get out, and you get to get a little fresh air and search the field for your perfect pumpkin,” said Ruth McKee, owner of the Willow Grove Gardens and Pumpkin Patch in Longview.
Pumpkin patch farmers usually plant their crops in late May or early June to ensure they’ll have fields of orange gourds ready to pick in October. So local business owners risked money and labor this year to sow their crops at the start of the summer -- and the height of the pandemic.
“It was really hard because we didn’t know if we would even be able to get rid of the pumpkins. We were not sure what would happen with COVID,” said Julie Donald, co-owner of The Patch in Woodland.
Donald, who runs the patch with her husband, son and daughter-in-law, said the family decided to take the risk and plant. But they seriously discussed their options for getting rid of the crop should the governor prohibit patches from opening, she said.
Maybe they’d convert the patch to a drive-thru style business or sell off the pumpkins in bulk to a larger retailer.
“That was over our head all summer thinking, ‘What’s going to happen? What are we going to end up doing?’ ” Donald said.
McKee of the Willow Grove patch shared similar anxieties.
“I didn’t know what to do, but we planted anyway in hope,” she said. “That was a hard decision to make because we were deep in (the pandemic) then … and it seemed to be getting worse.”
Daily COVID-19 case increases eased in late July and August, and Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance for pumpkin patches and other “agritourism” businesses late in August, ultimately giving pumpkin patches and other farms permission to open if they:
• Inform customers they must wear face coverings and practice proper social distancing while visiting.
• Limit indoor operations to retail and food service activities.
• Provide hand sanitizing stations for customers.
• Screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms at the start of their shifts.
• Establish a housekeeping schedule for frequent cleaning and sanitizing.
Activities like indoor haunted houses or mazes, high-touch activities that can’t be sanitized between users, inflatable jumping equipment and animal petting areas are prohibited, according to the state safety rules.
“We are still selling the same product: the same types of pumpkins, the corn stalks, the hay,” Donald said. “But we’ve had to rethink the whole patch because of COVID. We had to set it up differently. We are not able to use our barns anymore. … We still have the pumpkin patch, and we still have the corn maze, but we had to not do the hayride and hay mazes.”
Many of the activities the farm was able to keep look different this year, Donald said. For example, the corn maze is limited to groups of five people from the same household.
“And you are supposed to wear a mask when you go in,” she said.
The Donalds put up signs to remind visitors to wear masks and stay six feet apart whenever possible. The Patch also hired extra employees to help keep the farm clean. Staff “go out and sanitize” at least once every hour on the hour, and each cleaning is recorded in a log book, Donald said.
The new employees, bottles of hand sanitizer, masks and special signage have raised expenses for the business and “it really added a lot to getting set up this year,” said Donald, whose family has run the farm for 21 years.
The youngest of the area pumpkin patches, R&B Pleasant Hill Farms, also scaled back some activities this year due to the coronavirus regulations. Co-owner Rob Neuschandwer said among the missing attractions is the 30-foot carnival slide that’s usually a fan-favorite for children.
The farm, a fully organic operation now in its fourth year, also canceled all activities with bean bags, including cornhole, because the bags aren’t easily sanitized between users. And the petting zoo was a no-go for 2020.
“But we still have the tractor ride,” said Neuwschander, who offers trips in a tractor-pulled wagon around the four-acre patch. Capacity on the wagon is capped at 50% or members of a single household for safety.
Neuschwander also still leads children’s education programs on Wednesdays and Thursday, during which he teaches lessons on organic farming.
“People are so estranged from their grandparents’ farms … I’m not. I lived it,” he said. “So I kind of want to restore that for people who have been alienated from the food they eat.”
The educational programs seem more popular this year with online classes and a growing number of parents choosing to homeschool their kids, said Becky Neuschwander.
“People seem to be relieved we are open. We have actually had a really good year this year so far, even during the weekdays. … And I think it’s because moms want to get their kids out,” she said.
Last week the farm hit about 35% of last year’s attendance, and the Neuschwanders expect visitors to continue stopping in through October. They are well on track to welcome as many or more visitors as last year’s roughly 10,000 pumpkin pickers.
With 50 tons of pumpkins still ripening on the vine, that’s good for the homey, “small potatoes” farm.
“This is day five, so I’m thinking this will be a great year,” Rob Neuschwander said on Thursday. “People are dying to get out this year.”
Donald, the owner at The Patch in Woodland, reported similar success at her farm. Based on the accounting books, the farm is “just about at the same spot moneywise” as it was this time last year.
And visitors regularly tell Donald and her staff they are grateful to finally have something safe and fun to do.
“It feels good to be able to do something normal, or as normal as possible, and to be able to give that to other people, too,” Donald said. “I’ve had many people say to me, ‘I’m so glad you’re open. I’m just so glad we got to come do this, especially this year.’ That makes us feel good to be able to do that for people.”
