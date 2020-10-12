'As normal as possible': Pumpkin patches open with COVID safety rules

Neuschwander also still leads children’s education programs on Wednesdays and Thursday, during which he teaches lessons on organic farming.

“People are so estranged from their grandparents’ farms … I’m not. I lived it,” he said. “So I kind of want to restore that for people who have been alienated from the food they eat.”

The educational programs seem more popular this year with online classes and a growing number of parents choosing to homeschool their kids, said Becky Neuschwander.

“People seem to be relieved we are open. We have actually had a really good year this year so far, even during the weekdays. … And I think it’s because moms want to get their kids out,” she said.

Last week the farm hit about 35% of last year’s attendance, and the Neuschwanders expect visitors to continue stopping in through October. They are well on track to welcome as many or more visitors as last year’s roughly 10,000 pumpkin pickers.

With 50 tons of pumpkins still ripening on the vine, that’s good for the homey, “small potatoes” farm.

“This is day five, so I’m thinking this will be a great year,” Rob Neuschwander said on Thursday. “People are dying to get out this year.”