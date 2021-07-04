Every Memorial Day since Sara Hutchinson was a high school freshman, she has played “Taps” at the Kalama Memorial Day celebration hosted by the city’s Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.

The close connection made Hutchinson an easy recruit for the two organizations when the Army combat medic left the service in 2008 after five years.

When her son was born nine years ago, she, like many veterans who work fulltime and have young families, started attending fewer meetings — a trend she said is affecting membership organizations overall.

“I think all nonprofits are losing members because younger generations aren’t joining,” Hutchinson said.

At 38, Hutchinson is among the younger local veterans. According to the U.S. Census, about 57% of Cowlitz County’s veterans are more than 65 years old.

As service members age, local veterans organizations such as the American Legion and the VFW are working to maintain services to aid the area’s large population of former military members. The U.S. Census reports about 11% of the county population are veterans, compared to roughly 7% in the nation.

Kalama struggles

For a few years in the early 1980s, the Kalama American Legion had only two active members: Brian LaRoy and the late Howard Jaeger.

LaRoy said the pair was determined to carry on local traditions, such as the Memorial Day service at the Kalama IOOF cemetery. Last year’s event was short two people to fire a 21-gun salute. Yet, LaRoy keeps recruiting.

+4 Kalama community gathers to remember, honor local veterans KALAMA — Locals and those with local roots made the drive to the Kalama IOOF cemetery on Monday to remember fallen servicemembers.

“We struggle along because not a lot of people participate, with the internet and TV,” he said. “We try to keep it going for the veterans and the community.”

LaRoy said when he joined the Legion in 1968, almost every small town across the country had a post — back when people didn’t travel as much, and instant communication wasn’t possible.

Randy Hahn — a charter member of the Kalama VFW in 1988 — said veterans organizations were a way to socialize and help each other before social media.

Once the group convened to buy an RV for a member who suffered a stroke and lost his home. When veterans need help filing for Veterans Affair benefits, they go to the Kalama VFW building.

Today, Hahn and LaRoy said each organization has about 40 members.

Nearly half the Kalama American Legion members live in Woodland, said LaRoy, where there is no local chapter. Even with the members outside the city, age affects the overall count.

“If we gain any ground, the tides of time take it away from us,” he said.

Service center

The way people communicate may have changed over time, but Hahn said the demand for veterans services remains.

If you go What: Veterans' Forget Me Not Golf Classic fundraiser for the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center When: 11:30 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Sept. 11 Where: Three Rivers Golf Course, 2222 South River Road, Kelso Cost: $80 for veterans, $100 for others Info: 360-200-4611

“The important thing is the need for veterans and the community,” he said. “That has never gone away.”

According to the U.S. Census, about 25% of Cowlitz County veterans have a service-related injury.

The Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center in Longview has served nearly 6,000 local veterans since the center opened in 2015, according to founding volunteer Bill Bangs, who served in the Army for 20 years.

'Veterans serving veterans': Service Center assisting more vets As leaders of the Cowlitz County Service Center, Army veterans William Bangs and Larry Geiger exemplify the organization’s motto: “Veterans he…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the Fir Street center, the all-volunteer staff help veterans find out if they are eligible for services such as rental assistance, disability compensation, health care and funeral reimbursements. If veterans can’t find their discharge papers to file for benefits, volunteers can help them out.

Bangs said he noticed over time local veterans needed better access to aid, so he helped establish the center and joined the local Disabled American Veterans chapter.

The center’s secretary, Vickie Carnahan, said honoring people who served often comes with age. Carnahan annually attends the Longview Memorial Park Memorial Day Ceremony organized by groups such as the Longview American Legion and the Mount St. Helens Detachment 889 of the Marine Corps League. She hopes the tradition continues.

“Times are changing,” she said. “Your upcoming younger generation, let’s just hope they look at it with the respect we all have now.”

Kelso rejuvenates

Dan Halverson and a group of motorcyclist veterans teamed up to breathe life into the faltering Kelso American Legion in 2018 by forming a subgroup of the organization called the American Legion Riders.

The Kelso American Legion was formed a century ago, but by 2018 membership had fallen to about eight.

Today the organization has grown to 107, he said. The riders alone make up almost half the membership.

Recruitment, Halverson said, comes when people see the group’s flag-waving motorcycle rides through town. Other people show interest when members volunteer at local veterans’ funeral services.

“People really want to be part of something good,” he said. “They see us daily riding with flags and honoring vets. It just attracts people.”

The group plans to convert the Legion’s building from a bar to a quieter site where veterans can drink coffee and play cribbage, he said.

‘Home away from home’

In 1973, the Longview American Legion was a “pretty active night spot,” according to Ken Smith.

“It used to be one of the best dance places in the county,” he said.

One night of dancing turned into a lifetime for the Navy veteran, when he met a local girl named Wilma and married her three months later.

“And I’m still here,” the 72 year old said.

Smith joined the American Legion just a year after his four-year tour in Vietnam, but didn’t start volunteering regularly until years later after his kids were grown, and after Wilma passed away after 45 years of marriage.

Without his wife, Smith turned to the Legion, where he manages the kitchen, bar and pull tabs. As pandemic restrictions lift, he’s looking forward to the return of dances, and “the biggest BINGO crowds around.”

Longview American Legion member Pat Dunlap said the organization is an anchor for local veterans, “basically their home away from home.”

Bernard DeGross of Longview has been a member of the national organization for 75 years. He said he joined the Legion a year after leaving his six-year tour with the Navy during World War II because he “supports them.” DeGross signed up for the military with a friend from Mossyrock and manned a destroyer warship that was converted to a seaplane tender. He said his crew was attacked in Alaska’s Dutch Harbor.

At 98 years old, DeGross said he is “proud I served,” but doesn’t know any remaining WWII veterans.

Even as members age, Dunlap said the organization has more participants today than when he joined 16 years ago. Roughly 30 new members joined within the last year, he said. He attributed the growth to the services the organization provides, such as referrals to the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center and transportation to the VA hospital in Vancouver.

This fall, the group is bringing the Wall that Heals — a 375-foot wide traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial — to town.

In the years ahead, Dunlap hopes those services and events endure.

“I want it to continue to keep serving the community,” he said. “I want it to continue to be a veterans organization from now and into the future.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.