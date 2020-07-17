As COVID infection rate jumps, so do county, state unemployment claims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of newly jobless workers applying for unemployment benefits in Cowlitz County and across the state jumped significantly last week in what economists say appears to be a response to a recent rise in the COVID-19 infection rate.

Locally, the county saw a 44% increase in initial claims, or those filed by newly unemployed workers. About 525 initial claims were filed in the county the week ending July 11, up from 365 the week before.

"We saw a similar trend around the state of initial claims going up, not tied to any particular industry or occupation, and almost every county having roughly the same percentage increase," said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.

Statewide the number of initial claims grew 42.5% to roughly 46,500 claims.

To explain the jump, Bailey pointed to recent reports of increasing COVID-19 infection rates in most counties in the state. That includes Cowlitz County, where the local caseload has increased 83% since June. County health officials say the rise is not caused by increased testing alone, which indicates overall virus activity is increasing.