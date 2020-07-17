As COVID infection rate jumps, so do county, state unemployment claims

The number of newly jobless workers applying for unemployment benefits in Cowlitz County and across the state jumped significantly last week in what economists say appears to be a response to a recent rise in the COVID-19 infection rate.
Locally, the county saw a 44% increase in initial claims, or those filed by newly unemployed workers. About 525 initial claims were filed in the county the week ending July 11, up from 365 the week before.
"We saw a similar trend around the state of initial claims going up, not tied to any particular industry or occupation, and almost every county having roughly the same percentage increase," said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.
Statewide the number of initial claims grew 42.5% to roughly 46,500 claims.
To explain the jump, Bailey pointed to recent reports of increasing COVID-19 infection rates in most counties in the state. That includes Cowlitz County, where the local caseload has increased 83% since June. County health officials say the rise is not caused by increased testing alone, which indicates overall virus activity is increasing.
"I think we are seeing a broad-based reaction to that," Bailey said. "It might be consumers being a little more cautious. It might be businesses scaling back a bit. It might be that some businesses brought employees back in anticipation of the next step of reopening, and that didn't happen."
Bailey added that there is a "whole range of possible explanations" for specific driving factors, but each explanation is "pretty much centered on COVID."
In Cowlitz, the jump comes after a somewhat steady period of relatively low initial claims following the county's entry to Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee's "Safe Start" plan.
For the six weeks between May 24 and July 4, the county regularly reported 300 to 350 claims per week. That's compared to more than 1,100 per week before Phase 3.
Continued claims dropped slightly last week, down to 3,526 or a 1.7% decrease from the week earlier. Continued claims indicate how many unemployed workers are filing for benefits for more than one week, and they serve as a rough indicator of how many people remain jobless.
The county's continued claims have been regularly decreasing since mid-May.
"It will be interesting to see next week if the increase in initial claims translates to an increase in continued claims," Bailey said. "That's what I will be watching."
