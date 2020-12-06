As COVID-19 vaccine plans move forward, local details still in the works

Southwest will send some vaccine doses and staff to Longview to help vaccinate St. John health care workers as part of the rollout process, Neville said.

“A lot of work has gone into getting ready and continues to go into getting ready for vaccinating a wide number of people quickly,” Neville said. “We would likely target initially our caregivers on the front lines who are most likely to come into contact with COVID because we really got to keep them healthy so they can take care of others.”

Neville said PeaceHealth is not requiring its workers to be vaccinated but is strongly recommending it.

The federal government will cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine, but health care providers may charge patients an office visit fee or a fee to give the vaccine, according to the Department of Health. Health insurance most likely will cover these fees, and the department said it is working with other state agencies to address costs for uninsured people.

The state is waiting on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, as well as community input, to update the later phases the vaccine distribution plan, according to the state Department of Health.