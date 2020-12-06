As COVID-19 vaccine plans move forward, local details still in the works

State health officials are hopeful Washington will have a COVID-19 vaccine to administer by mid-December, and PeaceHealth expects some health care workers in Longview could receive the first doses.
The state has provided no information about a vaccination timeline or the number of doses, as it works to finalize a distribution plan.
COVID-19 vaccines probably won’t become widely available in the state until the spring, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
The state is still deciding who will be vaccinated in later phases of its distribution plan, but the first vaccination phase will focus on high-risk health care workers who care for confirmed COVID-19 patients or interact with suspected virus patients, said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary of the Department of Health.
As of Dec. 4, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had not approved a vaccine. Two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, have applied for emergency use authorization. Both companies said their vaccines are more than 94% effective. Each option requires two doses.
The FDA is to consider Pfizer’s emergency use application on Thursday, Dec. 10. If approved, the Scientific Safety Review Workgroup will review it as part of the Western States Pact, according to the Washington Department of Health.
Following the state’s initial 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Washington should receive an estimated 200,000 doses by the end of December, with regular shipments in January, according to state health officials.
Staff and residents of long-term care facilities are next in line after high-risk health care workers as part of phase “1a,” Roberts said. The state will activate the federal program with Walgreens and CVS to support vaccinations in long term care facilities (including nursing homes, assisted living and other congregate adult care), Roberts said in a Dec. 2 press briefing.
The Trump administration announced in October it will partner with Walgreens and CVS to give COVID-19 vaccines to long term care facility residents on-site with no out-of-pocket costs. Staff would also be vaccinated through the program if they haven’t already, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Washington’s draft vaccine distribution plan estimated the state has about 500,000 high-risk health care workers and 33,000 long term care residents.
Support Local Journalism
In Cowlitz County, the first people to be eligible for the vaccine will likely be among PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center staff and other workers in health care settings who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical officer for St. John and Southwest medical centers, said last week the Vancouver hospital is a staging location for the vaccine because it has an ultra-cold freezer to store it. Southwest is one of about 20 staging sites identified by the state that will get a portion of the first allocation, he said.
Southwest will send some vaccine doses and staff to Longview to help vaccinate St. John health care workers as part of the rollout process, Neville said.
“A lot of work has gone into getting ready and continues to go into getting ready for vaccinating a wide number of people quickly,” Neville said. “We would likely target initially our caregivers on the front lines who are most likely to come into contact with COVID because we really got to keep them healthy so they can take care of others.”
Neville said PeaceHealth is not requiring its workers to be vaccinated but is strongly recommending it.
The federal government will cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine, but health care providers may charge patients an office visit fee or a fee to give the vaccine, according to the Department of Health. Health insurance most likely will cover these fees, and the department said it is working with other state agencies to address costs for uninsured people.
The state is waiting on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, as well as community input, to update the later phases the vaccine distribution plan, according to the state Department of Health.
According to the state’s draft plan, other health care workers, first responders, elderly people and those with underlying conditions that put them significantly high risk of severe illness could be next in line after phase 1a.
“Getting vaccine to the people of Washington is a large, coordinated effort and the timeline for when all eligible people can receive the vaccine is still a work in progress,” said the department in a press release.
Roberts, acting assistant health secretary, said planning vaccination distribution for the entire state has many hurdles.
“One of the challenges is just making sure everybody has the right information,” she said. “We know people have questions and concerns about vaccines and we want to make sure that as we understand all the clinical trial data ... what we know about vaccines, how well they work, what are some of the side effects, what should people expect, because we really want them to feel confident in making a decision to be vaccinated.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.