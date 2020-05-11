As COVID-19 takes a toll on mental health, experts urge connection

Behavioral health officials predict about 2 million Washington residents — about a quarter of the state’s population — could experience symptoms of acute stress, anxiety, or depression in the next six months in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And there are signs of those problems surfacing in Cowlitz County.
The Columbia Wellness clinic in Longview has reported an increase in calls to its crisis line over the last two months.
Drew McDaniel, clinical director of the crisis unit, said people are stuck between wanting to do what’s necessary to stay healthy and frustrations from being restricted from regular activities, including work.
“As human beings we’re struggling with that,” he said. “We know it’s healthy but at same time it’s hard.”
Kira Mauseth, clinical psychologist and Seattle University professor, on Thursday presented data on how the pandemic has affected residents’ mental health and what’s expected in the coming months. The predictions come from a combination of historical data on mental health following a disaster.
The pandemic and the related restrictions affect people differently than disasters such as an earthquake because of the social isolation, Mauseth said. Typically, stress and anxiety spike after a disaster, but officials are also seeing more indicators of depression, she said.
After a period of increased anxiety and panic about the unknown, Mauseth said people will “act out” through aggression, law-breaking and substance abuse or “act in” by withdrawing from others and feeling hopeless.
Mauseth said she expects the rate of depression to increase over the next three to six months, as well as the risk of suicide and domestic violence. People need to look out for each other during this time, she said.
“These are normal responses to an abnormal situation,” she said. “People are struggling. … But resilience is more powerful than the struggle.”
Aniezka Jenissen, mental health counselor at Northwest Psychological Resources in Longview, said many people are stressed about the coronavirus, which has morphed into an overall anxious feeling because they don’t know how it will affect them.
When stressed, the body is more on alert, jumpy and sensitive to changes, Jenissen said. Stress is typically tied to something specific and progresses into anxiety when people always feel that way but can’t put their finger on why, she said.
Jenissen encourages people feeling anxious to “sit with it” to get to the root of why they are feeling this way to come up with possible solutions.
“Don’t try to control your anxiety. That part of your brain is not listening to you anyway,” she said. “Instead of controlling your thoughts … focus on something that is under your control.”
Jenissen suggests people get outside, do something physical or limit their social media and news consumption.
“We want to people to reach out if they need help. They don’t need to go through stuff alone,” she said. “Don’t give up hope because this is a tough time, but it’s not forever.”
Columbia Wellness’ Cowlitz County crisis line has seen an increase in calls for more urgent mental health problems, as well as from those looking to talk about their frustrations, McDaniel said. Anyone needing to talk is welcome to call the organization’s crisis line, he said.
“Crisis is self-defined. It doesn’t matter what age you are, whatever the reason, we’re willing to help you,” he said.
Along with stress and anxiety, many people are dealing with grief and loss, including their personal freedom, McDaniel said.
“In many cases going to the library, going out to grab an ice cream or sitting at a coffee shop gives them sense of being part of the larger community. That’s now taken away and they’re struggling,” he said.
The virus and related restrictions require people to relearn how to communicate and interact while staying safe without feeling like everything has been taken away, McDaniel said. People can use this opportunity to create a new routine, he said, and use times when they feel restricted to reach out to others.
“It brings us back to the sense that we’re all in this together and we’re gonna make it,” McDaniel said. “That’s done best with people on your side.”
Coping strategies that involve as many of the senses as possible are more effective, McDaniel said. For example, combining deep breathing with visualization and music is better to combat negative feelings than doing just one, he said.
“Any kind of creative opportunity would be a great one,” he said. “Reaching out and connecting with someone, whether it’s the crisis line, a friend, or family member, is extremely healthy to do.”
As the state moves toward slowly reopening up the economy, it’s healthy to acknowledge the possibility a resurgence of the virus, McDaniel said. People can use this time to look back on how they responded and figure out what worked and what didn’t, he said.
“It’s okay to be worried, anxious, nervous or afraid, but don’t let those emotions dictate what you do next,” he said. “Take time to plan and decide how you and your family will respond. When we plan it through, control some variables, we weather storms far better than if we did not.”
