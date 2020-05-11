As COVID-19 takes a toll on mental health, experts urge connection

After a period of increased anxiety and panic about the unknown, Mauseth said people will “act out” through aggression, law-breaking and substance abuse or “act in” by withdrawing from others and feeling hopeless.

Mauseth said she expects the rate of depression to increase over the next three to six months, as well as the risk of suicide and domestic violence. People need to look out for each other during this time, she said.

“These are normal responses to an abnormal situation,” she said. “People are struggling. … But resilience is more powerful than the struggle.”

Aniezka Jenissen, mental health counselor at Northwest Psychological Resources in Longview, said many people are stressed about the coronavirus, which has morphed into an overall anxious feeling because they don’t know how it will affect them.

When stressed, the body is more on alert, jumpy and sensitive to changes, Jenissen said. Stress is typically tied to something specific and progresses into anxiety when people always feel that way but can’t put their finger on why, she said.

Jenissen encourages people feeling anxious to “sit with it” to get to the root of why they are feeling this way to come up with possible solutions.