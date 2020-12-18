As COVID-19 cuts traditional donation drives, schools 'find another way'

The holidays are traditionally a time of giving, but in a pandemic, local school districts are going the extra mile to make sure families have what they need over the winter break.
Catlin school counselor Erin Schuhmacher said the Kelso school usually has established partnerships and donation drives this time of year, but due to COVID-19 many didn’t happen.
“But that doesn’t mean the need isn’t there,” she said. “We needed to find another way to help these families.”
The staff came together, donating about $800 on their own along with food, hygiene items and clothing. They also reached out to friend and local business, getting another $700 or so in donations and then food from Grocery Outlet, Franz Bakery and others, Schuhmacher said.
Catlin kindergarten teacher Megan Berry said she posted on Facebook asking for clothing donations, and a friend shared the post, resulting in an outpouring of donations that was “overwhelming in a good way.”
“A Thursday night post turned into six carloads of things,” she said, along with monetary donations. “Social media can be so powerful in a good way. There are a lot of people looking for ways to help.”
Faith-based organization donated food boxes as well, Schuhmacher said, and she always welcomes more aid. Berry suggested calling your neighborhood school to see what it needs.
“Educators do this every day,” Schuhmacher said, referring to filling student needs. She added that while food boxes and other donations get more attention around the holidays, the need is year round.
Catlin Principal Tim Yore said while packing and delivering the family holiday support boxes was a little more complicated due to COVID-19, they set up a assembly line in a long hallway, so everyone could pack boxes while still social distancing.
Mark Morris High School also typically does something to help families in need over the break, such as sending food boxes home, but this year the staff wanted to do something extra, Principal Brooks Cooper said.
“We’ve always sent food boxes, but this year we found the benefit of having a gift card or voucher or something so families can got to the store and get what they need,” he said.
Mark Morris and the Mark Morris Foundation partnered with the local Grocery Outlet to provide $75 vouchers to 50 families this year, Cooper said.
“The vouchers are for groceries, paper or hygiene products to get some families through the two week break that we are not in school,” he said.
Cooper said the idea wasn’t his, but came from head secretary and foundation board member Karen Kickabush.
“We, through the foundation, see a real need for the support of students at Mark Morris,” she said. “If you don’t have your needs met, it’s hard to come to school and be focused on your learning.”
Kickabush said last year, the foundation raised money specifically for the student resource center via an auction. That $13,725 is “specifically for these types of projects,” she said.
The foundation put in $25 toward each voucher, and Grocery Outlet and Mark Morris contributed the rest.
This isn’t the first time Mark Morris has partnered with Grocery Outlet, she added. They also do a 5% back program that donates money to the student resource center to purchase groceries for its food pantry.
“They’re a very giving store,” Kickabush said. “They are active in the community in lots of different ways.”
Cooper said the school sent out a survey asking families that needed help with groceries over winter break to reply, so the school could “do our best to meet the need.”
“We always know there’s a need, but trying to identify who needs the support is always one of the more delicate components of trying to support folks,” Cooper said. “The survey worked well because it’s a little more private for families to communicate a need.”
He said while he’s “certain we’re not meeting everybody’s needs,” the partners were able to help all those who reached out this year.
Kickabush added that they are “so thankful for our community that they see the same need that we do.”
