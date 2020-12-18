As COVID-19 cuts traditional donation drives, schools 'find another way'

“Educators do this every day,” Schuhmacher said, referring to filling student needs. She added that while food boxes and other donations get more attention around the holidays, the need is year round.

Catlin Principal Tim Yore said while packing and delivering the family holiday support boxes was a little more complicated due to COVID-19, they set up a assembly line in a long hallway, so everyone could pack boxes while still social distancing.

Mark Morris High School also typically does something to help families in need over the break, such as sending food boxes home, but this year the staff wanted to do something extra, Principal Brooks Cooper said.

“We’ve always sent food boxes, but this year we found the benefit of having a gift card or voucher or something so families can got to the store and get what they need,” he said.

Mark Morris and the Mark Morris Foundation partnered with the local Grocery Outlet to provide $75 vouchers to 50 families this year, Cooper said.

“The vouchers are for groceries, paper or hygiene products to get some families through the two week break that we are not in school,” he said.

Cooper said the idea wasn’t his, but came from head secretary and foundation board member Karen Kickabush.