Students' artwork from Longview and Kelso high schools will be featured at the 2023 Celebration of the Arts show at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 7th Ave., Longview.

An opening reception will be held from 6-8 p.m., Monday.

The open house exhibit will continue from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Artists Jason Tran and Taryn McKay, both Kelso High School seniors, recently won the 50th OSPI Washington State Superintendent’s High School Art Show. In addition, McKay was chosen to win the Inspire Washington Award. They will both be honored May 30 in a ceremony in Seattle at Benaroya Hall.