 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Art Renaissance Team sponsors Chihuly Coloring Contest; four children win prizes

The local Art Renaissance Team (A.R.T) announced the winners of the organization’s Chihuly Coloring Contest hosted by the Longview Public Library.

The theme focused on a design by world-famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.

Area artists Leon Lowman, Rosemary Powelson and Hans Schaufus judged the colorings.

A winner was chosen in each of four age groups. Josiah Thorsvik, 5, won the 5 years old and younger group; Noa Lynel Smith, 9, won the 6- to 9-year-old group; Olivia Martin, 10, won the 10- to 13-year-old group; and Brielle Miniutti, 25, won the 14 years old and older group.

The contest was open to the public. Kelso’s New & Living Way Academy chose to invite all its students to participate in the contest as part of their art lessons and as a way to learn about Chihuly, a Washington state native.

All entries were displayed in the Koth Gallery at the library.

The A.R.T group is working to bring a Chihuly sculpture to be housed permanently in the Longview Public Library.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Bryce Clary, with the local auto dealership Bud Clary and Finch Drive, LLC, said the company “has worked with the City of Longview and USFWS, and has obtained the necessary permits to remove an unsafe tree from the property around Finch Drive in West Longview.”

Watch Now: Related Video

New scientific theory concludes octopuses could have come from space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News