Art Renaissance Team sponsors Chihuly Coloring Contest; four children win prizes

The local Art Renaissance Team (A.R.T) announced the winners of the organization’s Chihuly Coloring Contest hosted by the Longview Public Library.

The theme focused on a design by world-famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.

Area artists Leon Lowman, Rosemary Powelson and Hans Schaufus judged the colorings.

A winner was chosen in each of four age groups. Josiah Thorsvik, 5, won the 5 years old and younger group; Noa Lynel Smith, 9, won the 6- to 9-year-old group; Olivia Martin, 10, won the 10- to 13-year-old group; and Brielle Miniutti, 25, won the 14 years old and older group.

The contest was open to the public. Kelso’s New & Living Way Academy chose to invite all its students to participate in the contest as part of their art lessons and as a way to learn about Chihuly, a Washington state native.

All entries were displayed in the Koth Gallery at the library.

The A.R.T group is working to bring a Chihuly sculpture to be housed permanently in the Longview Public Library.

