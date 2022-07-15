 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Art in the Park featuring more than 25 artists and crafters takes place Aug. 20 at R.A. Long Park in Longview's Civic Circle

  • 0

The Art in the Park event featuring work from 25-plus artisan vendors including members of the Columbian Artists Association takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 during Squirrel Fest in R.A. Long Park at the Civic Circle in Longview.

The festival began in 2009 as a way for artists in the CAA to sell their fine art in a “lovely park setting,” according to The Daily News archives.

Original watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings; and other crafts such as pottery, fabric art, jewelry, photography, scrimshaw, fused glass, leather crafts and metal designs will be sold by the artisan vendors.

Columbian Artists Art in the Park

At Art in the Park, members of the Columbian Artists Association are selling 6- by 6-inch paintings they created and donated to raise money for future association events. 

Also at the CAA members’ booth, attendees can purchase 6x6 paintings created and donated by members to raise money for future association events. In addition, CAA members are holding a raffle for the chance to win one of five high-quality art pieces.

People are also reading…

For details on Art in the Park, send an email to Mary at maf43@comcast.net.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why sharks are important to ocean ecosystems

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News