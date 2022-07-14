Art group works to bring permanent public glass sculpture by Chihuly to Longview

Volunteers are aiming to permanently house a unique glass sculpture by a noted Washington-based artist inside the Longview Public Library in time for the city's centennial celebration in 2023.

The Art Renaissance Team, or ART, is a roughly 10-year-old organization that is part of a local nonprofit and the group's first venture is underway: Commissioning a glass sculpture by Washington-native Dale Chihuly to represent the city and be housed in the Longview Public Library.

ART Chairperson Retha Porter said the group is aiming to collect $325,000 for a hanging glass sculpture in Chihuly's chandelier series to install in the main floor of the library. Chihuly would create the sculpture using blues, greens and terracotta orange to represent the area's landscape, Porter said.

The group has raised $25,000, and if they cannot reach the 2023 goal, Porter said they will extend the drive to 2026.

The commissioned piece would be 5 feet across and 7 feet deep, and be seen from most locations in the library as well as from the outside through the historic building's expansive windows and be lit at night. Porter said the artwork will be "a legacy piece future generation will enjoy."

Chihuly creates brightly colored, often life-sized art by blowing glass and is the founder of the Pilchuck Glass School in Seattle. An exhibit of his works is permanently displayed in the Chihuly Garden and Glass, located in the Seattle Center next to the Space Needle.

Chihuly, who was born in Tacoma, has more than 200 museum collections worldwide, according to the website for Chihuly Garden and Glass.

Porter said the organization also plans to house a collection of Chihuly's art from different inspirational eras over his career inside the library's reading room. She said the collection could grow over time to display pieces that are "classic and timeless that anyone can experience freely."

People can view depictions of the proposed chandelier piece in a booklet at the library and at Teague's Interiors on Hudson Street in Longview.

Installing the permanent artwork would draw visitors who would spend money at other locations throughout the city, Porter said.

"It would make us an art destination," she said.