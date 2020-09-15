Arizona cop, Castle Rock native honored after line-of-duty death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Arizona police officer who grew up in Castle Rock was honored in a memorial Saturday in Arizona after he was killed in the line of duty in August.

Bryan Brown had been an officer with the Tohono O’odham Nation police department in south Arizona for 19 years. He was killed Aug. 27 while trying to make an arrest in Why, a community west of Tucson, according to reporting by The Arizona Republic.

Friends and family remembered Brown, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, as a dedicated officer who had earned the trust and respect of the community.

Federal prosecutors said the suspect ran over Brown in Brown's own police cruiser, and allegedly told officers he was high on meth moments before his encounter with Brown. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.