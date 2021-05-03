Ariel man taken to hospital after Sunday crash in Woodland

An Ariel man was to the hospital after a rollover crash Sunday night in Woodland.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, Christopher D. Andrus, 40, was driving north on SR 503 in Woodland, between Woodland Park and Yale, when his vehicle left the roadway just after 7:30 p.m., rolled and came to rest in the ditch.

Andrus was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver for treatment of his injuries. His pickup was totaled and towed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the report. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

