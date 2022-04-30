Area ports consider lasting maintenance plan for Columbia River

Ports along the Columbia River are brainstorming new ways to make it easier for ships to pass through the channel and carry essential cargo to areas that depend on port economies.

First, they need to find sites where they can dump sand that often makes the river too shallow for transport, Sarah Knowles, project manager for the US Army Corps of Engineers, said during a virtual open house this week.

The Columbia-Snake River Navigation System moves 50 million tons of cargo worth $24 billion per year, Knowles said.

Maintaining the river’s 43-foot depth and 600-foot width is essential to keeping the system as one of the world’s leaders in wheat, soy and corn exports, she said.

In many places along the riverbed, coarse sand has formed into misshapen hills that make the river shallower than its 43 feet.

“This essentially means in some areas a ship cannot navigate without the chance of running aground, which is not good,” Knowles said.

For years, the way to get rid of this sand has been to dredge it up and pile it somewhere else. However, the Corps is running out of places to put the sand.

Knowles said the Corps is working with area ports — Portland, Kalama, Longview, Woodland and Vancouver — to find new placement sites for the sand that has been blocking ships.

It’s a tall task.

Available real estate along the Columbia River is scarce and could require approval for use from private landowners.

The sites also have to fall within state and federal environmental regulations.

Agreements with local wildlife and conservation groups have to be drawn, and the sites have to meet water and air quality standards. Dikes to prevent erosion have to be constructed.

Above all, Knowles said this solution of finding new places to dump sand is not a forever solution. Eventually they will run out of available sites, she said, so the Corps also is working on more permanent channel maintenance solutions.

The US Army Corps identified 193 potential placement sites, 69 areas where they can dredge sand, and 23 storage sites, Knowles said. They plan to consult with the public and the ports about these sites in the next few months.

The Port of Longview is the one of the lead agencies working on an updated maintenance plan, said Lisa Hendriksen, the port’s director of planning.

They are working within the bounds of the national and Washington state environmental policy acts to develop a 20-year plan, she said.

“The idea is that NEPA works alongside SEPA, which is our state environmental policy,” Hendriksen said.

The Corps is scheduled to release a draft plan in November after making several revisions and hosting a public comment period, Knowles said.

“We’re continually assessing and managing risk,” Knowles said.

