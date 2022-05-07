Area nonprofits can now register for Give More 24! fundraiser

Nonprofits can now register to participate in this year's Give More 24! fundraiser set for Sept. 22.

The Community Foundation of Southwest Washington runs the annual 24-hour online fundraiser to help Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania county nonprofits raise awareness and money.

Over the past eight years, organizations raised more than $12 million during the event, according to the foundation. Last year, more than 200 nonprofits participated, raising about $3.3 million from about 6,600 donors. The 38 participating Cowlitz County organizations collectively earned about $373,900 of the total amount raised.

The last two years brought the highest nonprofit participation in the event’s history, according to the foundation. This increase reflects the ways nonprofits have adapted to two years without in-person fundraising events, said Janie Spurgeon, foundation executive vice president and chief development officer.

Spring and fall are big seasons for fundraising and some nonprofits have still been reluctant to schedule events due to safety concerns for their staff and supporters, Spurgeon said in the press release.

“Most of us have learned to plan for contingencies during the pandemic, but the constant need to pivot has put a lot of stress on the capacity of the nonprofit sector,” Spurgeon said. “Because Give More 24! is all online, the event has provided a much-needed sense of consistency and community support during these uncertain times.”

Nonprofits pay a sliding scale fee to register and gain access to a library of tools and resources to assist in building an online fundraising campaign, including peer-to-peer fundraising and social media guides, according to the foundation. Registration is open through June 30, and more information is available at givemore24.com.

