Area nonprofits aim to raise $3.5 mill during Give More 24!

On Sept. 22, more than 200 area nonprofits aim to raise a collective $3.5 million in 24 hours during the annual Give More 24! virtual fundraiser.

In 2013, the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington launched the annual 24-hour online fundraiser to help Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties' nonprofits raise awareness and money. About 36 Cowlitz County organizations are participating this year.

Over the past eight years, organizations raised more than $12 million during the event, according to the foundation. Last year, more than 200 nonprofits participated, raising about $3.3 million alone from about 6,600 donors. The 38 participating Cowlitz County organizations collectively earned about $373,900 of the total amount raised.

The last two years brought the highest nonprofit participation in the event’s history, according to the foundation.

Matt Morton, foundation president, said the event has seen consistent growth thanks to the generosity of area residents.

“Generosity has always been one of our region’s greatest strengths, and we’re hoping the momentum donors and nonprofits have created through Give More 24! will continue this year,” Morton said in a statement. “We know times are getting tougher for many, which is precisely when we need to show up for one another and give more as a community.”

People can find participating nonprofits and, starting at midnight Thursday, Sept. 22, donate at www.GiveMore24.org.

Supporters can also start a personal fundraiser for a charity and rally donations, and businesses can set up workplace giving campaigns with tools and resources on the website.

This year, donors and sponsors provided more than $800,000 in matching funds and nonprofit prizes, according to the foundation. Organizations that meet contribution benchmarks — like the most unique donors or most money raised in the middle of the night — can add thousands more in prizes sponsored by regional businesses.

“Generosity happens in our communities every day, but this is a day when we can see that collective tide of goodwill rising,” Morton said. “It’s important because we need to celebrate the contributions we make — nonprofits and neighbors alike — and the impact our giving creates.”

Several participating Cowlitz County nonprofits have events planned Wednesday evening and Thursday, including the Southwest Washington Symphony, Art Renaissance Team, Community Home Health and Hospice, Lower Columbia School Gardens and Stageworks Northwest. More information is available at www.givemore24.org/info/events.