Area gets its first 90-degree day of the summer

Longview residents sweated through the hottest day of 2020 on Monday as temperatures hit 90 degrees. But relief from the heat is on the way: Meteorologists forecast a lineup of mid-70-degree days later in the week.

With the exception of last year, the area has baked in unusually warm summers in recent times. In 2018, for example, Longview’s daily high temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees on 13 days. That’s more than twice the average for the period from the city’s founding in the 1920s through the 1990s, according to a TDN analysis.

Last year’s summer was “mild and uneventful” by comparison, and so far the summer of 2020 has actually been pretty close to what is typical for a Southwest Washington summer, said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

Not one day in July 2019 rose to 90 degrees or above, although the mercury did hit 97 degrees on June 12 last year. Usually July records two or three over-90 days, though temperatures tend to average around 78 degrees in this part of the month, Rockey said.

Monday’s high fell well short of the record for the date: 102 degrees in 1956.