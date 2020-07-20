Area gets its first 90-degree day of the summer

Longview residents sweated through the hottest day of 2020 on Monday as temperatures hit 90 degrees. But relief from the heat is on the way: Meteorologists forecast a lineup of mid-70-degree days later in the week.
With the exception of last year, the area has baked in unusually warm summers in recent times. In 2018, for example, Longview’s daily high temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees on 13 days. That’s more than twice the average for the period from the city’s founding in the 1920s through the 1990s, according to a TDN analysis.
Last year’s summer was “mild and uneventful” by comparison, and so far the summer of 2020 has actually been pretty close to what is typical for a Southwest Washington summer, said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.
Not one day in July 2019 rose to 90 degrees or above, although the mercury did hit 97 degrees on June 12 last year. Usually July records two or three over-90 days, though temperatures tend to average around 78 degrees in this part of the month, Rockey said.
Monday’s high fell well short of the record for the date: 102 degrees in 1956.
But the region area is entering what is typically the hottest period of the year. In 2009, for example, the city of Longview blistered under successive daily highs of 102, 105 and 105 degrees from July 27-29. And the hottest day in city history — 108 degrees — occurred on Aug. 10, 1981. That was a part of another wave of triple-digit heat.
“We should be having at least a couple of days above 90 degrees every summer,” Rockey said.
Temperatures are expected to cool for now, however.
“Today is probably the warmest. Tomorrow will maybe be a degree or two cooler, and we will start feeling the ocean winds coming up the river,” Rockey said on Monday.
The sea breeze will help ease the heat, and high temperatures will drop to the mid-70s starting Wednesday. Forecasts predict a partly sunny day, with highs around 74 degrees that day.
A light northwest wind Wednesday will increase to 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
The wind mellows Thursday and Friday for two more sunny days peaking around 75 degrees.
Temperatures will inch closer to 80 degrees over a mostly sunny weekend, according to forecasts.
Until Monday, the hottest days of the summer so far — May 10 and June 23 — topped out at 88 degrees, Rockey said.
“It’s summer, and that just comes those nice, warm days,” he said. “If we don’t get nice, warm days, how will we appreciate the cool, autumn days?”
