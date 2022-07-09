Are you ready for the Cowlitz County August primary election?

Next week, ballots for the Aug. 2 primary are set to be mailed. People still have time to register and update their addresses to be part of this election involving federal, state and local races, as well as local measures.

Calendar

July 15: Ballots mailed.

July 25: Online and mailed voter registration due by 5 p.m.

Aug. 2: Register or update address in person at Cowlitz County Elections Office by 8 p.m., which is the same time ballots are due. First results are set to be released soon after 8 p.m.

Aug. 16: Election is certified at 3 p.m.

By the numbers

8 states offer all-mail elections, including Washington.

5 Cowlitz County incumbents are running unopposed: Assessor Emily Wilcox, Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland, Clerk Staci L. Myklebust, Prosecuting Attorney Ryan P. Jurvakainen and Treasurer Debra Gardner.

2 candidates who receive the most votes in primary partisan races, except for the U.S. presidency and precinct committee officers, head to the November general election in Washington state, despite what party they prefer. Two Republicans or two Democrats could proceed to the general election in certain races.

$0 to return a ballot. No postage is required to mail ballots or submit ballots to drop boxes.

Measures

City of Castle Rock voters are asked to fund the Castle Rock Public Library, which currently runs solely on donations. The excess property tax levy asks for 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to be collected in 2023.

City of Kalama voters are asked to add a 0.2% tax on retail sales and uses in the city’s transportation benefit district for the next decade. Revenue would fund city transportation improvements, like paving city roads.

Voters in the Cowlitz County Fire Protection District 3, also known as Toutle Fire & Rescue, are asked to fund fire protection and emergency medical services with an increase to the current levy of up to a total of $1.14 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022 to be collected in 2023. The department is looking to to hire fulltime firefighters and paramedics to regularly staff stations, which are primarily comprised of volunteers.

Voters in Cowlitz County Fire Protection District 6, which serves Castle Rock and northern Cowlitz County, are asked to restore and authorize a regular property tax levy of up to $1.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022 for collection in 2023 to cover emergency medical services. The department's previous levy lid lift expires at the end of this year, and voting for the renewal allows continued funding of fulltime staffing and ambulances services, the department says.

Voters in the district served by Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue are asked to fund emergency medical services with a regular property tax levy of $0.50 or less per $1,000 of assessed property value for six consecutive years starting in 2023. The department says approving the levy will pay for more employees, which is needed because of an increase in emergency calls, slowed response times by a private ambulance company and the forced closure of one station due to a lack of staff.

Races

Secretary of State: incumbent Steve Hobbs (D), Bob Hagglund (R), Kurtis Engle (Union Party), Marquez Tiggs (D), Tamborine Borrelli (America First (R) Party), Keith L. Wagoner (R), Mark Miloscia (R) and Julie Anderson (Nonpartisan Party).

U.S. Senator: incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D), Henry Clay Dennison (Socialist Workers Party), Mohammad Hassan Said (D), John Guenther (R), Tiffany Smiley (R), Dan Phan Doan (no party preference), Dr. Pano Churchill (D), Dave Saulibio (JFK Republican Party), Sam Cusmir (D), Bill Hirt (R), Jon Butler (I), Bryan Solstin (D), Martin D. Hash (no party preference), Thor Amundson (I), Charlie (Chuck) Jackson (I), Naz Paul (I), Ravin Pierre (D) and Leon Lawson (Trump Republican Party).

Congressional District 3: incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R), Chris Byrd (I), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D), Vicki Kraft (R), Oliver Black (American Solidarity Party), Heidi St. John (R), Davy Ray (D), Leslie L. French (R) and Joe Kent (R).

State Legislative District 19, position 1: incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh (R) and Kelli Hughes-Ham (D).

State Legislative District 19, position 2: incumbent Rep. Joel McEntire (R), Cara Cusack (D) and Jon-Erik Hegstad (Progressive Dem Party).

State Legislative District 20, position 1: incumbent Peter Abbarno (R).

State Legislative District 20, position 2: incumbent Ed Orcutt (R).

Cowlitz County Commissioner, District 3: incumbent John Jabusch (I), Christie Masters (R) and Rick Dahl (R).

Cowlitz County Coroner: incumbent Tim Davidson (I) and Dana M. Tucker (R).

Cowlitz County Sheriff: incumbent Brad Thurman (R), Robb Gibbs (R) and Ronald Lundine (no party preference).

Helpful links

Online county voters’ guide: voter.votewa.gov/GenericVoterGuide.aspx?e=876&c=08#/

Online version of the printed voters' guide: www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/DocumentCenter/View/26049/P122-Cowlitz-Local-Voters-Pamphlet

Cowlitz County Elections Office: www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2648/2022-August-Primary