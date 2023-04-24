After weeks of cool April showers, Cowlitz County is getting a burst of sunshine and summer-like temperatures through the weekend.

“You’re not imagining the cooler and wetter weather thus far this spring,” said Chris Burling, National Weather Service meteorologist. “It’s trending very much in other direction for the rest of this week.”

Starting Wednesday, the Longview area has a very high probability of seeing temperatures more than 70 degrees through Saturday, Burling said.

Temperatures will peak on Friday, with a high of 85 degrees forecast. After sitting below the mid-60s normal for late April, temperatures this week will range 10 to 20 degrees above average, Burling said.

Although the highs will be quite a bit above normal, they likely won’t break Longview’s record high for April of 90 degrees, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.

The change in conditions stems from a shift in the large-scale pattern across the northeast Pacific Ocean and Pacific Northwest, Burling said.

“We’ve just been in this persistent pattern where jet streams streamed down, keeping system after system moving through,” he said. “There’s finally been a shift to allow high pressure to build over region for a lot of next week.”

The warmer-than-average weather will wane after the weekend, returning toward the more normal mid-60s, Burling said. Chances of precipitation will increase by Sunday or Monday, but the details are still unclear, he said.

Because the area has remained in a cool and wet pattern for so long, the high temperatures alone won’t cause fire weather, Burling said.

Forecasters also don’t expect flooding, although higher terrain will lose a lot of snowpack, Burling said. Melting snow will contribute to the main safety concern of the weekend — cold water safety.

“People are likely to venture outside and into rivers, and they might not be expecting the cold temperatures they encounter,” Burling said.

Water temperatures of local rivers will still be in the 50s, and 40s in some cases because of snowmelt, he said.

During spring, rivers are often high and swift from rain and snowmelt and are dangerous for swimmers even on hot days, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Hypothermia can occur quickly.

Those planning on water recreation should take safety steps, such as wearing a life jacket, reviewing the forecast, dressing properly and staying aware, according to the department.