Are chicks the new toilet paper?: Demands for baby birds way up in pandemic

A four-year owner of chickens, Hubbard knows hens will lay eggs whether or not there’s a rooster around.

“I was cracking up. ... I told the cashier and she said, ‘You wouldn’t even believe the stuff I’m hearing from people.’ ”

On a more serious note, though, Hubbard says she worries that the lack of knowledge for new owners could lead some to eventually abandon their birds.

“It concerns me that people don’t understand what it takes. You have to care for them. You have to provide them a good home and feed them,” Hubbard said.

And chicks usually need more space to roam than people think, Whittington said. She’s seen some first-time buyers with half a dozen chicks or more in coops deigned for two or three full grown birds.

“It’s great for when they are chicks, up to probably 8 weeks old. But really they need a lot more room and they will wander. Predators will grab them,” Whittington said. “I think a lot of people are thinking for right now, not eight months from now.”

Crabb expects a lot of chickens to go up for sale as people downsize or return to work. Her animal rescue will try to prevent too many birds from going homeless, she said, but she encourages people to hold onto their animals if they can.

“I hope that people start to realize how much they can do for themselves and how much having chickens or goats or rabbits can help them sustain, but also bring a little joy to them, too.”

