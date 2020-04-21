You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
April 23 homeless task force meeting cancelled
0 comments

April 23 homeless task force meeting cancelled

{{featured_button_text}}

The Thursday meeting of the Cowlitz County Homeless-Housing Task Force has been cancelled.

Depending on the status of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order issued by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the May 28 meeting is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. in Conference Room A of the Health and Human Services building, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview.

Regularly scheduled task force meetings are held at 2 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month.

For details, call 360-414-5599.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News