April 23 homeless task force meeting cancelled

The Thursday meeting of the Cowlitz County Homeless-Housing Task Force has been cancelled.
Depending on the status of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order issued by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the May 28 meeting is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. in Conference Room A of the Health and Human Services building, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview.
Regularly scheduled task force meetings are held at 2 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month.
For details, call 360-414-5599.
