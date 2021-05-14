 Skip to main content
Apply to be on Kelso Planning Commission
Apply to be on Kelso Planning Commission

Kelso City Hall

Kelso residents 18 years old and older can apply to be on the Kelso Planning Commission.

The planning commission works with city staff to make recommendations to the City Council on development topics such as zoning and planning ordinances, according to a city press release.

The commission meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the City Council chambers.

Applications are available at the community development department in city hall at 203 South Pacific Ave. or online at www.kelso.gov under the “boards and commissions” tab.

Completed applications should be emailed to ajacobs@kelso.gov, or dropped off or mailed to city hall by 5 p.m. June 18.

