Apartment fire Wednesday in Kelso sends 72-year-old to hospital

A 72-year-old man was rescued from a Kelso home fire Wednesday night.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview firefighters retrieved the unresponsive man from a fire in a unit of a one-story apartment building and transported him to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

Cowlitz 2 officials say they received a report of an apartment fire at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Ash Street in Kelso. First-responders saw heavy smoke from one of the units in the three-unit building.

The firefighters knocked down the blaze in seven minutes, reports Cowlitz 2. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Kelso Police Department and Cowlitz County Public Utilities District also responded.

The man was later transferred to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. An update on his condition was not released.

Sprinklers

The National Fire Protection Association reports roughly 80% of fire deaths are the result of home fires.

Installing sprinklers can protect against death, reports the association. People in homes with fire sprinklers are 81% less likely to die in fires. Fires stayed in the rooms of origin 97% of the time when sprinklers were installed.

However, most buildings don't have sprinklers. The association reports 10% of the 51,000 average structure fires responded to annually are equipped with sprinklers.

