 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Apartment fire Wednesday in Kelso sends 72-year-old to hospital

  • 0
Kelso apartment fire

The Ash Street residence after the Wednesday fire. 

 C2FR, Contributed

A 72-year-old man was rescued from a Kelso home fire Wednesday night.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview firefighters retrieved the unresponsive man from a fire in a unit of a one-story apartment building and transported him to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

Cowlitz 2 officials say they received a report of an apartment fire at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Ash Street in Kelso. First-responders saw heavy smoke from one of the units in the three-unit building.

The firefighters knocked down the blaze in seven minutes, reports Cowlitz 2. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Kelso Police Department and Cowlitz County Public Utilities District also responded.

The man was later transferred to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. An update on his condition was not released. 

Sprinklers

The National Fire Protection Association reports roughly 80% of fire deaths are the result of home fires.

People are also reading…

Installing sprinklers can protect against death, reports the association. People in homes with fire sprinklers are 81% less likely to die in fires. Fires stayed in the rooms of origin 97% of the time when sprinklers were installed.

However, most buildings don't have sprinklers. The association reports 10% of the 51,000 average structure fires responded to annually are equipped with sprinklers. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate expected to approve sex harassment bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News