Apartment building fire displaces six Woodland residents

An apartment building fire in Woodland Tuesday night displaced six residents but did not cause any major injuries.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to a building fire at 1370 Woodside St. Crews arrived to a fire fully engulfing a ground-floor apartment and spreading to the apartment above it.

A statement by Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said multiple units brought the burn under control in the course of 20 minutes. All residents of the building were accounted for and uninjured by the fire.

Five adults and one child were displaced from the apartments, Clark-Cowlitz said. Two apartments were severely burned and five have heat and smoke damage.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Chief John Nohr said the building was not constructed with a sprinkler system because of its age, but it was equipped with smoke alarms that helped residents evacuate safely.

Nine fire engines and 40 personnel responded to the fire, including members of the Woodland Police Department, Clark County Fire District 6, Cowlitz County Fire District 1 and the Vancouver Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office and the Clark-Cowlitz Fire Marshal's Office.

