Longview residents in the Old West Side report antisemitic, pro-white nationalist flyers were found in their neighborhood over the last two weeks.

Longview police spokesperson Capt. Branden McNew said the department first received reports late last week, and overall four people reported finding the flyers and some were found near multiple homes.

McNew said the reports are from the 1400 block of 24th Avenue, the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue, and the 800, 900, and 1000 blocks of 21st Avenue.

McNew said reports were sent to the department's detective unit, but there is no suspected crime because the flyers fall under a person's freedom of speech rights.

"Unless we develop new information or a victim comes forward that has been threatened, we haven’t met the elements of a crime at this point," he said.

Longview resident John Melink said his wife found a flyer walking on 23rd Avenue Feb. 3 and he found a second flyer in his driveway. He said he later gave the flyer to Longview police.

"It's a little shocking for this literature being disseminated in our community," said Melink.

The flyers were found inside plastic bags with small amounts of rice inside to weight the bag.

Similar flyers were reportedly found over the weekend in Atlanta and Wednesday in Cincinnati. Last year, antisemitic flyers were reportedly distributed in Colleyville, Texas where a man held hostages in a synagogue at gunpoint.

According to the Anti-Defamation League Pacific Northwest spokesperson Miri Cypers, the anti-hate organization is aware of the flyers and the group disseminating them known as the Goyim Defense League. The ADL’s website calls the group a “loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism” who are known for trolling Jewish communities.

Cypers said the flyers were also seen in Puget Sound and in Oregon.

One of the locally found flyers shows the Star of David drawn on the foreheads of Walt Disney executives and states the media giant is "child grooming."

Another flyer lists people including CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink with the word "Jewish" by their names in all caps.

The flyers also include anti-LGBTQIA imagery, Bible verses and anti-abortion rhetoric, stating "Every single aspect of abortion is Jewish.”

The bottom of each flyer says, "These flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent."

Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said he isn't "aware of any antisemitic flyers or similar incidents happening in CCSO's jurisdiction in the last month."

Spokesperson for the FBI’s Seattle office Steve Berned told The Daily News the antisemitic flyers found in Longview were “the first I’ve heard of flyers being placed in Washington state.”

He said the FBI does not confirm or deny investigations and that "expressing views is not a crime by itself."

“Non-threatening hate conduct is protected by the First Amendment and the FBI does not investigate that conduct,” said Berned.