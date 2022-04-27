Another nine days of razor clam digging start Friday along Southwest Washington coast

Razor clam diggers have another nine harvesting days along the Southwest Washington coast starting Friday.

People can dig for the long, narrow saltwater clams from midnight during low tide until 11:59 a.m. through May 6, and until 1 p.m. on May 7 at four state-approved beaches from near the Quinault Reservation in the north to Long Beach in the south, reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. All of the beaches are not open for every dig.

The WDFW suggests digging an hour or two before expected low tides to find the most clams. The maximum harvest amount is 20 — five more than usual.

In the 111 days of razor clam digging at differing times from Sept. 17 to April 21 in the state, about 430,000 people took home about 7.1 million razor clams, the state says. Clam length has averaged between 4.3 and 4.8 inches in differing locations.

Diggers 15 years old and older must have a fishing license and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

After this round, WDFW Razor Clam Technician Bryce Blumenthal said razor clam digging will pick up again in mid-September.

"There will be plenty of opportunities when the summer's over if you don't make it out this time," he said.

