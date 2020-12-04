Another COVID-19 cut: repairs to West Vista Drive in Kelso

For years, Kelso residents living on West Vista Drive have dodged potholes and avoided crumbling ditches on their commute up and down the hill. This year they were supposed to see relief, but COVID-19 pushed the city to cut its road expenditures.
Once again, a new road is on hold, and residents said they’re tired of one more COIVD disappointment.
Resident Mike Fowler has lived on the hill since 1982 and said it’s “narrow and it’s got deep ditches and lots of potholes.”
“It’s been an ongoing problem. I’ve been talking with the city and they were supposed to have repaired West Vista this year but then COVID hit,” he said.
Fowler said that “year after year they tell us the same thing: we don’t have the manpower and we don’t have the money.”
“I understand that to a degree, but at some point you have to do something,” he said, adding that he and several neighbors have been using the gravel that washes out to refill some of the deeper holes themselves.
The city had budgeted $750,000 for a major project on West Vista Way in 2021, but when COVID-19 slashed revenues, street projects were one of the first cuts made, city staff said. There have been several pothole patching projects done over the years, but nothing of the scale this project was supposed to bring.
Councilmember David Futcher said street work is challenging in normal times, because there’s not enough funding to go around.
The city typically has to look for grants or state funding to get larger projects done, he said. To repair Yew Street, which was “horrible for years,” the city ultimately had to take out a bond against future Transportation Benefit District income, he said.
“We said let’s borrow some money and bond it against the TBD collections of the future and get it done now,” he said. “Funding for street work is just so little.”
And the benefit district is under fire, with the courts just recently nullifying the voter-passed Initiative 976 which would have reduced the city’s ability to fund repairs with car tab fees.
Futcher said while he understands why people voted for $30 car tabs, without a dedicated revenue pool for street repairs the city is hard-pressed to keep up with the needs.
Out on West Vista, there are several trouble spots residents point out on the steep and curving drive. Fowler said at the bottom of the hill, there’s a “big patch of rough road everyone swings to the left” to avoid when coming down.
“At that point if somebody is coming from down below ... you’re right there in their face,” Fowler said. “So that’s a safety hazard.”
Katie Fowler, Mike’s wife, said her concern is that the road edges are crumbling as water undercuts the ditches, making it almost impossible to pass another car in some areas.
“I’m sure that it’s not a legal road and we travel it,” she said. “It’s scary if there’s a bus coming up or down or even just a big passenger truck with the wide mirrors.”
Neighbor Jackie Collins said her family has lived on the hill for 30 years and have witnessed school buses squeezing up the narrow road and barely missing the ditch on the side of the road when another car tried to go by, a sight echoed by four other residents.
Jack and Sharon Nelmark said while they’ve seen some patching done on the road since they moved in in 1973, now there’s a massive pothole near their house on South Vista Way that “feels like you’re sinking into it” when driving over it, and Tara Peonio and Paul LaBrosse said in the six years they’ve lived on the road, they’ve spent more than they can tally up on new tires and rims.
“Something needs to change, and not just patching it,” LaBrosse said.
Peonio added that it makes living on the hill tough: “Try getting a friend to visit twice,” she said. Scarier, however, is that “the fire truck can barely make it up.”
“If there’s an actual fire, that’s going to be trouble,” she said.
Collins echoed that fear, saying that “I don’t want to be another Paradise up on the hill.”
Mark Rush said in his 31 years on the hill, lately he’s had to get his cars realigned twice a year, and Nathan Burch has slipped into one of the ditches trying to pass another car.
Burch said he bought his house 12 years ago, but if he known the road was going to become “the worst road in Kelso” he would not have bought the house.
“They keep raising the assessed value and we pay more in property taxes, but it’s hard to sell your house when you can’t get up the road,” he said.
Burch said he has seen the city come and fill potholes occasionally, and several times surveyors have come out and given him hope, but nothing substantial has changed.
“They need to completely redo it,” Burch said.
Futcher said the council is aware that the road needs work, and it’s been discussed for longer than he’s been on the council. The size of the project and the unstable soil makes it a tricky and expensive repair, but he said he knows “the condition up there is bad” and that the residents need a better road.
“I know it’s tough,” he said. “It’s a rough road. We’ve got a number of residents who would benefit and need a decent road up there but ... (the lack of funding) makes it tough for outlying areas to get to that point.”
Fowler and others spoke of the late Jeff Sessions, who lived at the end of West Vista and started a petition several years ago to get the road redone. He died before seeing that happen, Fowler said, and he hopes the road is on the agenda for next year.
“I’ll be 65 in a week or two, and I hate the thought of living here all my life and never seeing the road get fixed,” Fowler said.
