Another COVID-19 cut: repairs to West Vista Drive in Kelso

Collins echoed that fear, saying that “I don’t want to be another Paradise up on the hill.”

Mark Rush said in his 31 years on the hill, lately he’s had to get his cars realigned twice a year, and Nathan Burch has slipped into one of the ditches trying to pass another car.

Burch said he bought his house 12 years ago, but if he known the road was going to become “the worst road in Kelso” he would not have bought the house.

“They keep raising the assessed value and we pay more in property taxes, but it’s hard to sell your house when you can’t get up the road,” he said.

Burch said he has seen the city come and fill potholes occasionally, and several times surveyors have come out and given him hope, but nothing substantial has changed.

“They need to completely redo it,” Burch said.

Futcher said the council is aware that the road needs work, and it’s been discussed for longer than he’s been on the council. The size of the project and the unstable soil makes it a tricky and expensive repair, but he said he knows “the condition up there is bad” and that the residents need a better road.