Another 1,300 Cowlitz County residents filed for unemployment last week

Following three consecutive weeks with record-breaking numbers of initial unemployment claims in Cowlitz County, filings dipped last week to 1,130 claims.
That’s a 40% decline from the previous week’s numbers and the smallest amount of initial claims filed since the week of March 15, when unemployment first skyrocketed due to coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs.
But even with the steep drop, the number of claims is still almost 10 times higher than this time last year, said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.
“A 40% drop is good, better than the alternative. But it's still a very high number," Bailey said.
Healthcare and social assistance; construction; retail trade; accommodations and food service; and manufacturing remained the top five most affected industries last week. Total filings in those industries are as follows:
• Healthcare (mostly outpatient services): 190 new claims last week; 1,110 claims since March 15.
• Construction: 188 new claims; 901 since March 15.
• Retail: 155 new claims; 800 since March 15.
• Accommodations/food service: 125 new claims; 1,042 since March 15.
• Manufacturing: 102 new claims, about 550 claims since March 15.
Still, every industry in Cowlitz County had fewer claims last week than the week of April 6, Bailey said.
Initial filings also dropped statewide compared to the previous week, though at a much smaller rate, Bailey said. More than 143,000 Washingtonians filed for unemployment last week, down 16% from the week of April 6.
Big hits to aerospace manufacturing in Snohomish and King counties likely kept the state filings high, as most other counties saw claim decreased in the 40% ballpark like Cowlitz, Bailey said. (Boeing, though, announced Thursday is it restarting some aircraft production.)
It's unclear whether filings will continue to decrease, especially considering changes in the available aid for small businesses and eligibility rules for unemployment benefits, Bailey said.
Starting next week, self-employed workers and other people not usually eligible for unemployment benefits can apply for help. On the negative side, news agencies announced Thursday that the $368 billion federal funding for Small Business Administration loans had essentially dried up.
"That could have an impact, in terms of people making a decision in (not) going forward with their businesses, which greatly saddens me," Bailey said. "We'll just have to see how it plays out."
In the last month about 7,200 county residents filed for unemployment. That’s roughly 18% of the county’s total workforce. Across the river in Columbia County, nearly 1,800 people filed for unemployment, or about 15.7% of the workforce.
Statewide more than 624,000 Washingtonians and nearly 300,000 Oregonians have applied for unemployment benefits in the last month.
The U.S. The Department of Labor awarded $3 million in grants to Oregon to support dislocated workers, said. Northwest Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. The grants will support training and employment for workers displaced by the pandemic.
“A staggering number of Oregonians have filed unemployment claims in the last four weeks. During this time of tremendous economic turmoil, our workforce system provides crucial support,” Bonamici, a Democrat, said in a prepared statement Thursday. “Early interventions now will help prevent further economic distress, help our economy recover, and increase access to good paying jobs for Oregonians who are suffering through this crisis.”
Oregon is also among the early states to start distributing the additional weekly $600 unemployment insurance payment funded by the federal stimulus package.
The Washington Employment Security Department is updating its online system Saturday to integrate the federal payments later this month, the agency said.
