Another 1,300 Cowlitz County residents filed for unemployment last week

Still, every industry in Cowlitz County had fewer claims last week than the week of April 6, Bailey said.

Initial filings also dropped statewide compared to the previous week, though at a much smaller rate, Bailey said. More than 143,000 Washingtonians filed for unemployment last week, down 16% from the week of April 6.

Big hits to aerospace manufacturing in Snohomish and King counties likely kept the state filings high, as most other counties saw claim decreased in the 40% ballpark like Cowlitz, Bailey said. (Boeing, though, announced Thursday is it restarting some aircraft production.)

It's unclear whether filings will continue to decrease, especially considering changes in the available aid for small businesses and eligibility rules for unemployment benefits, Bailey said.

Starting next week, self-employed workers and other people not usually eligible for unemployment benefits can apply for help. On the negative side, news agencies announced Thursday that the $368 billion federal funding for Small Business Administration loans had essentially dried up.

"That could have an impact, in terms of people making a decision in (not) going forward with their businesses, which greatly saddens me," Bailey said. "We'll just have to see how it plays out."