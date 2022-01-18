Annual sQuatch Fest returns Jan. 28 and 29 at the Cowlitz Event Center in Longview

Bigfoot enthusiasts will get two days to celebrate the mythical ape-like creature at the annual sQuatch Fest set to take place Jan. 28 and 29 at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview.

World renowned speakers including David Paulides, author Dr. Jeff Meldrum, Ron Morehead and Shane Corson will discuss the elusive beast.

The event also features food and themed merchandise vendors; a Kids Cave with crafts and entertainment, including casting a Bigfoot foot mold; and a Brew Mountain Beer festival featuring the pouring of Pacific Northwest beers.

Paulides is a writer primarily known for his self-published books dedicated to proving the reality of Bigfoot.

Dr. Meldrum is a professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State University. His special emphasis is on the study of bipedalism, the evolution of walking on two legs.

Morehead is known for his worldwide research into the Bigfoot/Sasquatch phenomenon; and Corson is an active researcher who is a member of the Olympic Project, an association of dedicated researchers, investigators, biologists and trackers committed to documenting the existence of Sasquatch.

The festival takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28, and from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. The Kids Cave is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 29.

The cost is $25 per person. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/3ng6Lzh.

For details, visit facebook.com/squatchfestklcc; or call the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce at 360-423-8400.

