Annual sQuatch Fest returns Jan. 28 and 29 at the Cowlitz Event Center in Longview

Bigfoot enthusiasts will get two days to celebrate the mythical ape-like creature at the annual sQuatch Fest set to take place Jan. 28 and 29 at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

“sQuatch Fest will be two days filled with the latest information from ongoing research and exploration and an opportunity to meet our world-famous speakers,” according to the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce.

Speakers including David Paulides, author Dr. Jeff Meldrum, Ron Morehead, Shane Corson and Cliff Barackman will discuss the elusive beast.

The event also features food and themed merchandise vendors; a Kids Cave with crafts and entertainment, including games, prizes and projects to build and take home; and a Brew Mountain Beer festival featuring local breweries and a winery.

Paulides is a writer primarily known for his “Missing 411” series of books documenting the mysterious disappearance of people in national parks and other areas.

Dr. Meldrum is a professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State University. His special emphasis is on the study of bipedalism, the evolution of walking on two legs.

Morehead is known for his worldwide research into the Bigfoot/Sasquatch phenomenon.

Corson is an active researcher who is a member of the Olympic Project, an association of dedicated researchers, investigators, biologists and trackers committed to documenting the existence of Sasquatch.

Barackman is widely known as the co-host of Animal Planet’s hit show “Finding Bigfoot” and he also is the founder and curator of the North American Bigfoot Center.

The festival takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28, and from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. The Kids Cave is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 29.

The cost is $25 per person for adults and $5 per person for children. Tickets are available online at https://wwwkelsolongviewchamberorg.ticketleap.com/squatch-fest-2022/.

For details, visit facebook.com/squatchfestklcc; or call the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce at 360-423-8400.

