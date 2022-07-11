Annual fishing event for disabled youth returns to Woodland after pandemic break

WOODLAND — Hundreds of disabled youth and their families reconvened for a decades-long annual fishing event Saturday for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Northwest power company Pacific Power have hosted Merwin Special Kids Day for 20 years at Merwin Fish Hatchery near Woodland, but had to pause for two years due to the pandemic. Saturday, kids who suffer from spina bifida, cerebral palsy, cancer or other serious illnesses were able to take a break from hospitals and doctor visits to try their hands at fishing, many for the first time, according to organizers.
This year, Pacific Power volunteers were joined by volunteers from Cowlitz County Fire District I, Fish First, Klineline Kids Fishing Nonprofit, Edge Rods, Southwest Washington Anglers, Swift Community Action Team and the Vancouver Wildlife League. Vendors included Bob’s Sporting Goods, Corwin Beverages, Fisherman’s Marine and Outdoor, Koldkist and Sportsman’s Warehouse, according to a press release about the event.