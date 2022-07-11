Annual fishing event for disabled youth returns to Woodland after pandemic break

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Northwest power company Pacific Power have hosted Merwin Special Kids Day for 20 years at Merwin Fish Hatchery near Woodland, but had to pause for two years due to the pandemic. Saturday, kids who suffer from spina bifida, cerebral palsy, cancer or other serious illnesses were able to take a break from hospitals and doctor visits to try their hands at fishing, many for the first time, according to organizers.