Annual Cowlitz county burn ban starts Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, all outdoor burning in Cowlitz County, including with burn permits, is banned until the end of September.

The ban is part of the annual burn ban in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties, according to a county press release. It includes land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning, even those formerly permitted. Burn permits can be reissued later in the year, the press release said.

However, recreational campfires are allowed in fire pits in designated campgrounds, the press release said. And campfires on private land are allowed as long as they are in a metal, stone or masonry lined fire pit, are smaller than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height and are at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material.

Fire officials remind everyone that campfires must be watched at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old, with the ability and tools to extinguish the fire.

