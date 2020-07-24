'An Energizer Bunny': 90-year-old business owner celebrates birthday at work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The neighboring business owners on Commerce Avenue call Esther Kimbell the “Energizer Bunny.”

Six days a week, she arrives at her ceramics shop in Downtown Longview, “zips” down the block to pick up the newspaper, then opens the doors to customers, said Lynn Brewer, owner of Lynn’s Ice Cream, Yogurt and More.

Although Kimbell has two part-time staffers, she runs the shop as a “one-woman show,” said her daughter, Terry Olson. “She never takes a vacation. She never takes the weekend off.”

It’s a feat made all the more impressive by Kimbell’s age: She turned 90 last week.

“She still drives. She still works 32 hours a week. She still lives alone and does her own grocery shopping,” Olson said.

“It just amazes me, someone her age doing this,” said Brewer, who organized a surprise party on Thursday to celebrate. Though kind and quick-witted, Kimbell is too humble to ask for the recognition she deserves, Brewer said. So the other business owners brought it to her.

“She gave me a look when I came in. I knew she was going to be mad with me,” Brewer laughed.