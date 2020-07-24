'An Energizer Bunny': 90-year-old business owner celebrates birthday at work

The neighboring business owners on Commerce Avenue call Esther Kimbell the “Energizer Bunny.”
Six days a week, she arrives at her ceramics shop in Downtown Longview, “zips” down the block to pick up the newspaper, then opens the doors to customers, said Lynn Brewer, owner of Lynn’s Ice Cream, Yogurt and More.
Although Kimbell has two part-time staffers, she runs the shop as a “one-woman show,” said her daughter, Terry Olson. “She never takes a vacation. She never takes the weekend off.”
It’s a feat made all the more impressive by Kimbell’s age: She turned 90 last week.
“She still drives. She still works 32 hours a week. She still lives alone and does her own grocery shopping,” Olson said.
“It just amazes me, someone her age doing this,” said Brewer, who organized a surprise party on Thursday to celebrate. Though kind and quick-witted, Kimbell is too humble to ask for the recognition she deserves, Brewer said. So the other business owners brought it to her.
“She gave me a look when I came in. I knew she was going to be mad with me,” Brewer laughed.
Kimbell’s sister, Janet Wines, opened Jan’s Ceramics in 1967. The store operated out of her home for about three years before it “blossomed” and moved to town, Wines said.
The first storefront opened on Hemlock Street, and Wines later moved to Washington Way near present-day Office 842. That’s where Kimbell took over in 1984, when Wines decided to step down from the business.
Kimbell moved the shop to 1223 Commerce Ave. in the late-1980s, shortly after taking over. It’s remained a downtown staple ever since.
Brewer met Kimbell about 21 years ago when her ice cream shop opened downtown. The two women quickly became friends. Kimbell is known to leave her shop around 4 p.m. to walk across the street for an afternoon snack, Olson said.
Brewer specially stocked Kimbell’s favorite strawberry cheesecake ice cream.
“She’ll tell people in the shop to answer the phone if it rings, and then she goes over to Lynn’s.”
The restaurant is closed for a remodel, so Kimbell has gone without her sweets recently. As a temporary replacement, Brewer brought a vanilla ice cream cake to the birthday party.
Kimbell used her business’ savings to weather the COVID-19 closure, Olson said. And she was right back to work once the shop was allowed to reopen.
“I had to really keep her busy with the closure,” Olson joked.
“My house has never been cleaner!” Kimbell added.
Although Kimbell’s age puts her in the high-risk category for the virus, she’s not too worried to come to work.
“I wear my mask faithfully, and I wash my hands regularly,” Kimbell said. “I do what they say to do.”
When her daughter asked when she might retire, Kimbell shrugged.
“I’ll do it as long as I can. I’ve worked all my life” she said.“I don’t know why they all say it’s amazing. It’s just another day. What would I do otherwise?”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.