Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada

Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does not line up with any service south of Seattle, however, the new round-trip will be between Portland and Vancouver, B.C., Communications Manager at Washington State Department of Transportation Janet Matkin told The Columbian.

Amtrak will also increase the number of daily trips between Seattle and Portland from four to six beginning in fall 2023.

“I’m thankful that Amtrak is finally on the path to fully restore service in the Pacific Northwest. I-5 corridor in the state of Washington is one of the most congested corridors in the nation, and the Cascades service provides a convenient alternative to travelers,” said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who serves as chair of the Senate Committee of Commerce, Science and Transportation.