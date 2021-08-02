Amtrak Cascades' 30-year-old fleet to be replaced by 2025 at Kelso station

Eight new Amtrak Cascades trains will run through Kelso by 2025 in a multi-billion dollar project to entice riders to travel by rail, not the highway.

The replacement fleet will include amenities such as Wi-Fi and individual power outlets and USB ports for each seat, as well as run two additional trips, according to Washington State Department of Transportation Rail Communications Manager Janet Matkin.

Kelso is one of eight stops on the Amtrak Cascades line that runs along the Interstate 5 corridor from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Eugene, Oregon. Washington and Oregon contract with Amtrak to run the Cascades line. Two other long-distance routes that run through Kelso — one to California and another to Chicago — are not part of the Cascades line and will not receive new cars, Matkin said.

Today, Kelso Amtrak Cascades riders can choose from three north or south round trips daily — one fewer than before the pandemic. The company plans to return to four trips, then increase to six, “when ridership allows,” Matkin said.