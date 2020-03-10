Amidst coronavirus scare, NanoCon sci-fi convention canceled

The recent coronavirus scare has spurred the cancellation of the Kelso-Longview area’s largest annual science fiction convention, according to event organizers.

“In the wake of the outbreak of (COVID-19) in Washington State, the NanoCon Team made the decision to put safety before fun,” organizers wrote in a post on the convention’s website.

The international film festival that precedes the convention has been rescheduled to May 1.

This year would have been the seventh iteration of the homegrown sci-fi convention, which was scheduled for March 28. Film and television celebrities Brian Thompson (of "Terminator," "StarTrek," "Joe Dirt" and others) and Samm Levine (of "Freaks and Geeks," "Vamped Out" and "Wet Hot American Summer") planned to visit as special guests.

David Jones, president of the NanoCon management team, said he expected almost 1,000 guests and 35 vendors to attend NanoCon this year. But several vendors signed up for the event recently canceled their plans, citing concerns about the coronavirus, Jones said. And “our ticket sales came to an almost screeching halt this last week,” Jones added.