Amid pandemic, county treasurer offers property tax extension options

Cowlitz County property owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and unable to pay the first half of their property taxes by April 30 can apply for an extension or payment plan, according to the county Treasurer's Office.
Treasurer Debra Gardner announced the relief options Thursday afternoon and encouraged taxpayers not experiencing financial hardship to pay by the April 30 deadline.
"This will help offset the financial impact for those who cannot pay now," she said in a press release.
Property owners unable to pay by the end of April can apply for a one-time emergency extension to June 30. There will be no interest or penalty with this extension.
Taxpayers that need an extension beyond June 30 can apply to pay in installments and pay in full by Nov. 30. The plan requires at least a 25% down payment of the amount due April 30.
The 3% penalty assessed June 1 will be waived but installment plan participants will have to pay a 1% monthly interest. The Treasurer doesn’t have the authority to waive the interest because this option doesn’t extend the April 30 due date, according to the Treasurer's Office website.
Taxpayers with active escrows through their mortgage companies should see no changes. Mortgage companies have been collecting tax payments in advance and will be making those tax payments by the April 30th deadline.
Business owners who have been affected by the pandemic can apply for a payment extension on their 2020 business personal property taxes.
Applications for the extensions are due April 30. Property owners can apply online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us./2677/COVID-19-Alternative-Payment-Options.
Property taxes are due on April 30 for those not approved for an extension. Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency declaration last month gave county treasurers the power to delay property tax deadlines, but Gardner said doing so would financially burden local governments.
Taxpayers are asked to make checks out to Cowlitz County Treasurer. Payments may be made:
• By mail to Cowlitz County Treasurer's Office, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, WA 98626. Postmarked before April 30.
• Online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/1874/e-checks-credit-or-debit-card-payments. Users will be charged a $1.50 fee for e-checks, a $3.95 fee for debit cards, or a transaction fee charged by the third party processor for credit cards.
• By phone at 1-844-965-0200.
• By secure drop box outside the Treasurer's Office or drive-up drop box on Bridge Market Lane. Pay by check, cashier's check or money order.
