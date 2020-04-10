Amid pandemic, county treasurer offers property tax extension options

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cowlitz County property owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and unable to pay the first half of their property taxes by April 30 can apply for an extension or payment plan, according to the county Treasurer's Office.

Treasurer Debra Gardner announced the relief options Thursday afternoon and encouraged taxpayers not experiencing financial hardship to pay by the April 30 deadline.

"This will help offset the financial impact for those who cannot pay now," she said in a press release.

Property owners unable to pay by the end of April can apply for a one-time emergency extension to June 30. There will be no interest or penalty with this extension.

Taxpayers that need an extension beyond June 30 can apply to pay in installments and pay in full by Nov. 30. The plan requires at least a 25% down payment of the amount due April 30.

The 3% penalty assessed June 1 will be waived but installment plan participants will have to pay a 1% monthly interest. The Treasurer doesn’t have the authority to waive the interest because this option doesn’t extend the April 30 due date, according to the Treasurer's Office website.