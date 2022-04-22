 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
America's Sweethearts vocal trio perform in Longview on April 29

America's Sweethearts

Nostalgic female vocal trio America's Sweethearts will perform at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts in Longview on April 29.

 Live On Stage Inc., contributed

America’s Sweethearts, a female vocal trio, will perform vintage swing reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters as part of the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association’s and Live On Stage Inc.’s 2021-2022 concert season.

The third concert in the LKCC’s 2022 season starts at 7:30 p.m. April 29 in the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The trio has toured the United States exclusively, performing their show for thousands of people, according to a press release from Live On Stage Inc. Songs like “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Straighten Up and Fly Right” and more “will transport audiences back to the days of the USO, swing dancing and jazz,” notes the release.

To watch a video of the trio, visit bit.ly/3xeGMhd.

Tickets are $30 per person for adults and $10 per person for students. They can be bought at the door, online at lkcca.org or by calling 360-636-2211.

The final concert of the season will be held in September featuring Chor Anno, Northwest choral directors who perform as coral singes.

The Longview-Kelso Community Concerts is an all-volunteer organization that has been bringing high-quality, live, professional entertainment to the local area since 1937. Live On Stage Inc. provides affordable entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters, according to the press release.

