Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso connects with Barnes Elementary School

Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso members carried out one of their literacy outreach programs with a donation to a Kelso school library in November.

The Barnes Elementary School library received a $5,000 donation to buy children’s books.

Library clerk Melissa Nelson quickly organized a colorful, child-friendly environment. After she heard about the donation from Altrusa, she gathered recommendations from staff and students. She also made a list and started ordering books through Paperbacks Galore in Longview.

By the end of January, she bought 338 hard-bound books for the school library.

The excited children could hardly wait to delve into the library’s new books, according to a press release from the Altrusa group, who also note they were “equally excited to have this opportunity to assist in putting more books in the hands of children, thus improving their literacy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.