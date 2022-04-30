 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso connects with Barnes Elementary School

Altrusa donation

Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso donated $5,000 to the Barnes Elementary School library to buy books for students. Pictured are Andy Lundberg (kneeling), assistant principal; and behind him left to right are Kim Yore, director of teaching and learning; Melissa Nelson, library clerk; Jeane Conrad, Kelso School District board member; Angela Hansen, principal; Kathy Demarest, Altrusa service co-chairman; Edit Uthmann, Altrusa literacy connection member; and Wendy Selde, Altrusa literacy connection liaison.

Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso members carried out one of their literacy outreach programs with a donation to a Kelso school library in November.

The Barnes Elementary School library received a $5,000 donation to buy children’s books.

Library clerk Melissa Nelson quickly organized a colorful, child-friendly environment. After she heard about the donation from Altrusa, she gathered recommendations from staff and students. She also made a list and started ordering books through Paperbacks Galore in Longview.

By the end of January, she bought 338 hard-bound books for the school library.

The excited children could hardly wait to delve into the library’s new books, according to a press release from the Altrusa group, who also note they were “equally excited to have this opportunity to assist in putting more books in the hands of children, thus improving their literacy.”

