Altered Project Homeless Connect to be held Jan.28 with new to-go items

Like many events during the pandemic, the ninth annual Project Homeless Connect will look different this year as organizers work to get resources to homeless people and those at risk of losing housing while following health and safety guidelines.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services typically holds the event to connect people to housing support and information, mental health services, medical and dental screenings, veterans benefits, a warm meal, free haircuts and other supplies. Last year’s event served about 300 people.
This year, social service agencies and volunteers put together dozens of bags with a variety of necessities, including hygienic items, hats and socks, and pamphlets with information on local housing and other resources to distribute to people in need, according to Lower Columbia CAP.
The bags will be available Jan. 28 at Love Overwhelming, Veteran’s Integration Program (VIP) and the Woodland Action Center. Bags will also be distributed at the Love Overwhelming warming shelter and the Alabama Street site. People in need can pick the bags from the location most convenient for them.
Although Project Homeless Connect kicks off on Jan. 28, it could continue for a few days to give everyone in need a chance to pick up the items, said Amanda Rasmussen, CAP program development director.
The event is held each year to coincide with the Point in Time Count, a nationwide census of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people on one day of the year.
State law requires each county to conduct an annual homeless count. Counties must complete the count to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the state Department of Commerce.
This year counties are not required to count unsheltered people, said Gena James, county human services manager. The state will pull data from the Homeless Management Information System to count those staying in shelters on Thursday, she said.
The 2020 Point in Time Count recorded 328 sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in the Cowlitz County, down by about 19% from 406 in 2019.
James said previously the count doesn’t capture everyone experiencing homelessness and the county uses it as a snapshot of the local situation. The state uses the count for grant applications, and the federal government uses the data to make funding decisions, she said.