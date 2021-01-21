Altered Project Homeless Connect to be held Jan.28 with new to-go items

Like many events during the pandemic, the ninth annual Project Homeless Connect will look different this year as organizers work to get resources to homeless people and those at risk of losing housing while following health and safety guidelines.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services typically holds the event to connect people to housing support and information, mental health services, medical and dental screenings, veterans benefits, a warm meal, free haircuts and other supplies. Last year’s event served about 300 people.

This year, social service agencies and volunteers put together dozens of bags with a variety of necessities, including hygienic items, hats and socks, and pamphlets with information on local housing and other resources to distribute to people in need, according to Lower Columbia CAP.

The bags will be available Jan. 28 at Love Overwhelming, Veteran’s Integration Program (VIP) and the Woodland Action Center. Bags will also be distributed at the Love Overwhelming warming shelter and the Alabama Street site. People in need can pick the bags from the location most convenient for them.

Although Project Homeless Connect kicks off on Jan. 28, it could continue for a few days to give everyone in need a chance to pick up the items, said Amanda Rasmussen, CAP program development director.