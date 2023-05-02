The city of Longview Street Division will be replacing concrete alley panels in the alley behind 1518 25th Ave.

Construction work will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The work is estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. on May 10.

Traffic and waste collection will be able to access up to the closure on either side. To avoid delays, the city is encouraging motorists to use alternate routes.

Visit www.mylongview.com for more information.