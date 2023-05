The city of Longview Street Division will be replacing concrete alley panels in the alley behind 3119 Michigan St.

The work will begin at 7 a.m. on May 22, and is estimated to be completed by 8 a.m. on May 29.

Traffic and waste collection will be able to access up to the closure on either side. To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Visit www.mylongview.com for more information.